Police Beat 02/13/19
University of Illinois Springfield Police Department reported responding to the following incidents for the period of Feb. 4 to Feb. 12.
911 Investigation
02/4/2019 06:02 a.m. at Larkspur Court
An incident has been reported to 911. The area at the above location was checked.
Suspicious Person
02/6/2019 1:28 p.m. at Student Union Building
An officer responded to the above location regarding a suspicious person. A detail was completed, and the officer is still investigating.
Check on the Welfare
02/7/2019 09:55 a.m. at Lincoln Residence Hall
An officer responded to the above location to check on the welfare of a student and detail was completed.
Lost Property
02/8/2019 11:09 p.m. at Health and Sciences Building
An incident was reported about stolen property, the officer has returned the item to the respective owner.
Drug Law Violation
02/12/2019 12:25 p.m. at Bluebell Court
Officers dispatched to the above location in regards to a strong smell of cannabis. A report was completed.