Filed under Police Beat

Police Beat 02/13/19

February 13, 2019

University of Illinois Springfield Police Department reported responding to the following incidents for the period of Feb. 4 to Feb. 12.

911 Investigation

02/4/2019 06:02 a.m. at Larkspur Court

An incident has been reported to 911. The area at the above location was checked.

Suspicious Person

02/6/2019 1:28 p.m. at Student Union Building

An officer responded to the above location regarding a suspicious person. A detail was completed, and the officer is still investigating.

Check on the Welfare

02/7/2019 09:55 a.m. at Lincoln Residence Hall

An officer responded to the above location to check on the welfare of a student and detail was completed.

Lost Property

02/8/2019 11:09 p.m. at Health and Sciences Building

An incident was reported about stolen property, the officer has returned the item to the respective owner.

Drug Law Violation

02/12/2019 12:25 p.m. at Bluebell Court

Officers dispatched to the above location in regards to a strong smell of cannabis. A report was completed.

