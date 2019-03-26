Police Beat 03/27/19
University of Illinois Springfield Police Department reported responding to the following incidents for the period of Mar. 13 to Mar. 24
Smoke Investigation
03/11/2019 12:34 p.m. at Brookens Library
An officer was dispatched to the above location after a subject reported a flower pot was smoking. The officer determined there was no fire.
Criminal Damage
03/15/2019 3:47 p.m. at PAC Teardrop
Officers were dispatched to the above location for a reported person damaging state supported property. The suspect was apprehended and was found to be wanted by another department for previous charges. The suspect was remanded to Sangamon County Jail.
Criminal Damage to Property
03/17/2019 2:30 p.m. at the Land of Lincoln Junior Olympic Softball Complex
A subject reported criminal damage done to their property at the above location.
Civil Process Service
03/18/2019 2:21 a.m. at Founders Residence Hall
Officers were dispatched to the above location to serve a No Trespass order to an individual. The subject was served and escorted off of campus.
Suspicious Vehicle
03/19/2019 1:33 a.m. at Ernest Hemingway Dr.
During a routine patrol, an officer observed a vehicle acting suspiciously. The officer stopped the vehicle and determined they were able to be on campus.
Criminal Damage to State Supported Property
03/22/2019 8:48 a.m. at the Public Affairs Center
An officer was dispatched after receiving a report of criminal damage at the above location.
Check on the Welfare
03/24/2019 4:21 a.m. at Lincoln Residence Hall
Officers were dispatched to the above location to check the welfare of an individual after receiving a call from someone concerned for their welfare.
Totals from Mar. 13 to Mar. 24:
Traffic Stops: 13
- Citations: 10
- Warnings: 6
Motorist Assists: 10
Fire Alarm Responses: 1
Other Alarm Responses: 1
Agency Assists: 2
- Agencies Assisted – SCSO (1), Springfield Police Department (1)
Lockouts: 14