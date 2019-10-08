Police Beat 10/09/2019

University of Illinois Springfield Police Department reported responding to the following incidents for the period of Sept. 29 to Sept. Oct. 7th

Suspicious Person

09/30/2019 3:13 p.m. at Parking Lot D

An officer was dispatched to the above location on a report of an individual approaching students in an inappropriate manner.

Patrol Investigation

10/01/2019 11:40 p.m. at Clover Ct.

Officers were dispatched to the above location after receiving a call of multiple subjects running around outside, one of which may have been carrying a stun gun. The officers make contact and determined no suspicious activity had occurred.

Remove Subject

10/07/2019 9:10 a.m. at Brookens Library

Officers responded to the above location to locate and remove a subject who had been issued a stay away order by the Dean of Students. The subject was located and removed.

Harassment

10/06/2019 – 10/08/2019 at Sunflower Court

An individual came to the police department to make a report that someone has been repeatedly tampering with their vehicle.

Totals from Sept. 29 to Oct. 7:

Traffic Stops: 4

Warnings: 4

Motorist Assists: 10

Fire Alarm Responses: 5

Burglary Alarm Responses: 1

Other Alarm Responses: 3

Parking Tickets: 8

Agency Assists: 6

Agencies Assisted – Springfield Police Department (3), Sangamon County (3)

Lockouts: 7