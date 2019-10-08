Police Beat 10/09/2019
Advertisement
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
University of Illinois Springfield Police Department reported responding to the following incidents for the period of Sept. 29 to Sept. Oct. 7th
Suspicious Person
09/30/2019 3:13 p.m. at Parking Lot D
An officer was dispatched to the above location on a report of an individual approaching students in an inappropriate manner.
Patrol Investigation
10/01/2019 11:40 p.m. at Clover Ct.
Officers were dispatched to the above location after receiving a call of multiple subjects running around outside, one of which may have been carrying a stun gun. The officers make contact and determined no suspicious activity had occurred.
Remove Subject
10/07/2019 9:10 a.m. at Brookens Library
Officers responded to the above location to locate and remove a subject who had been issued a stay away order by the Dean of Students. The subject was located and removed.
Harassment
10/06/2019 – 10/08/2019 at Sunflower Court
An individual came to the police department to make a report that someone has been repeatedly tampering with their vehicle.
Totals from Sept. 29 to Oct. 7:
Traffic Stops: 4
- Warnings: 4
Motorist Assists: 10
Fire Alarm Responses: 5
Burglary Alarm Responses: 1
Other Alarm Responses: 3
Parking Tickets: 8
Agency Assists: 6
- Agencies Assisted – Springfield Police Department (3), Sangamon County (3)
Lockouts: 7