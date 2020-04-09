Pritzker Extends “Stay-at-Home” Order

As of April 2, coronavirus cases worldwide have exceeded one million, with the United States containing as many (if not more) confirmed cases as Italy and Spain combined.

With that being said, Gov. J.B. Pritzker acknowledges the experts’ predictions that this may only be the beginning of the worst to come. He has extended the “stay-at-home” order until April 30, requiring any and all non-essential interaction to be halted which does not comply with the CDC’s social distancing measures. This date may be subject to change, especially since the outlook looks grim for the entire nation – it has quickly become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic weeks before the peak has been projected to hit.

“The cascading consequences of these steps weigh on me every minute of every day,” the Illinois governor explained. “But as I’ve said since the beginning, my priority through each and every one of these decisions has been, and continues to be, saving as many lives as possible.”

As stated in the executive order, essential functions still include shopping for groceries, hardware, toiletries and other items required for living in quarantine or working from home; caring for loved ones and pets; working at a job defined as “essential;” and filling up gas. Other exceptions are listed clearly in the order, which can be accessed here: www2.illinois.gov/IISNews/21288-Gov._Pritzker_Stay_at_Home_Order.pdf