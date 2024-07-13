“No to Vannacci as vice-president”: the general divides Orban’s Patriots

The League should withdraw the nomination of General Roberto Vannacci as vice-president of the newly formed sovereignist group “Patriots of Europe” in the EU Parliament. This was told to the AFP news agency by one of the leading exponents of the Rassemblement National (RN), as well as Marine Le Pen’s right-hand man in the 2022 presidential elections, MP Jean-Philippe Tanguy. The reason? His positions on gays and his statements on Paola Egonu, whose “features”, according to the general, “do not represent Italianness”, would go against the new course (less of struggle and more of government) that Le Pen and RN president Jordan Bardella want to give to their party.

According to Tanguy, Vannacci’s nomination as vice president of the group was the result of a “unilateral” announcement by the League. Asked whether it is necessary to ask Matteo Salvini’s party to nominate another vice president, the Le Pen MP said: “Yes, this is our position”. The Carroccio is tight-lipped: “We do not comment”, they say. But it is clear that Tanguy’s statement was not appreciated. Especially since, they point out, Vannacci was not ‘announced’ by the League, but was formally elected by acclamation by all the members of the group, including the French. Among them is Bardella, who now also holds the position of president of the Patriots.

Tanguy’s exit may not have consequences for Vannacci, but it would serve to strengthen the new “brand” that Bardella himself wants to impress on the Rassemblement National after its defeat in the French legislative elections. At the top of the Rn, there are those who point the finger at “bad apples and imbeciles” (according to the words of Le Pen MP Jonathan Gery) who with their extremist positions have contributed to scaring the moderate electorate, reducing consensus where this electorate would have been decisive for winning in swing constituencies.

“We will ask you to be absolutely impeccable on the ground, with your media and in the regional daily press,” Bardella told his deputies on Wednesday. The goal of the new Rn course is to “increase the credibility of our project,” he explained. And to do so, it is necessary not only to cut ties with the “bad apples” within the party, but also to distance itself from those among the European allies who could embarrass “Le Pen 2.0.” Even before the legislative elections, the Rn leader had decided to cut ties with the Germans of the AfD, after one of her MEPs, Maximilian Krah, had argued in an interview that the Nazi SS were not all necessarily criminals.