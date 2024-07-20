Noviplano Transaereo, history and engineering of Caproni’s seaplane from the film “The Wind Rises”

It was released in theaters for the first time 11 years ago The wind is risingone of the most beloved films of Studio Ghibli, which features an all-Italian dream figure, the engineer John Baptist Capronia pioneer of Italian aviation known throughout the world for his bombers and his highly ambitious experimental project, the Caproni Ca.60 Transaereo or Noviplano Transaereo which appears right in one of the opening scenes of the Japanese feature film. The “Very goatish“, as it was dubbed by the press, was the first civilian prototype designed to carry 100 passengers at a time to America. In 1921 was finally ready to take to the skies for the first time, but unfortunately it flew only twice, and the last one was fatal due to a series of errors. Despite this, the dream of the engineer Caproni remains an example of the superfine planning of the Italian aviation, to which the great master of cinema Miyazaki wanted to pay homage.

The Caproni Ca.60 project: how it was made and how it worked

Digital version of one of the technical drawings of the Ca.60. Credits: ML Watts



The patent of the ambitious seaplane was registered by Caproni on 6 February 1919, and starting from August of that year the works began in the workshops of Vizzola Ticino (owned by Caproni’s company) and then on the Lake Maggiorein Sesto Calende, where a huge hangar was built. Many newspapers began to write that the plane would be ready for the testing in January 1921, and some wrote that if it passed all the tests Italy would have world supremacy in the field of civil aviation, and enthusiasm was growing at the same speed as the construction work.

The cabin was suspended under three wing cells (each of which had been recycled from the canopy of a Caproni Ca.4 bomber triplane) and each was made up of three overlapping wings (one at the front of the aircraft, one in the middle and the last one at the rear). The span of each wing was 30 metres, for a total wing surface of 750 m². The fuselage was just over 23 metres long, and the entire aircraft was exactly 9.15 metres high. The roll (i.e. the movement of the aircraft to the right or left around the longitudinal axis), was regulated by the differential actuation of the ailerons, which together with the rudders ensured flight control. pitch (upward or downward movement of the aircraft), instead, was regulated by the differential actuation of the ailerons of the front and rear wing cells. Caproni had opted for the three wing cells one behind the other because he was sure that they would contribute to making the aircraft more stable in all these stages.

The 8 engines that propelled the vehicle were not made in Italy, but American: they were the most powerful engines of the time and were capable of developing 400 horsepower each. Arranged in 2 groups of 4, there was one at the height of the first wing cell and one at the height of the third. One of the two pairs was in a gondola in both the first and second cell, and inside each of these two gondolas sat two engineers who operated the controls for the power delivered by the engines indicated by the pilots. How did they get the information? Thanks to a complex system of lights and indicators on a control panel. I tanks instead they were in the cabin ceiling, at the height of the central wing cell. To reach the engines, the fuel passed through a system of pumps.

The aircraft had two special side floats to ensure stability during floating, take-off and landing, and were designed by Alessandro Guidonione of the most famous seaplane designers of the time.

There cabinintended for passengers, had very large windows and two-seater wooden benches facing each other: they were in fact organized in open compartments with four seats, with one bench facing the other. The part intended for the pilot and co-pilot was instead raised above the cabin floor, and was reached via a small ladder.

The only two flights of the seaplane: February 12 and March 4, 1921

Ca.60 under construction in the Sesto Calende hangar with engineer Caproni posing for the shot, 1920.



The February 9, 1921 finally the tests began: the engines worked and the seaplane was finally put into the water. The floating maneuvers went wonderfully and then the take-off run was simulated. The tests ended early due to bad weather, but despite this and a small amount of water taken on board at the bow, the plane had demonstrated stability and maneuverability and Caproni was satisfied.

For the next test Caproni loaded the plane with about 300 kilograms of ballast in the bow, and the test on 12 February 1921 was a success: the trans-aircraft for the first time it took off! The staff was ecstatic.

On March 4, however, the dream was shattered. In the cockpit there was the pilot Federico Semprinia former military instructor who had become famous for having made the Caproni Ca. 33 bomber do a “loop-the-loop”. That morning Semprini had the Capronissimo take off at up to 110 kilometres per hour, but the trim was very steep (the plane was pitched up): he tried to reduce the power of the engines, but the tail began to lower and lose altitude out of control, crashing into the water in a matter of moments. The bow also suffered the same disastrous end, and the front part of the hull broke on impact. Incredibly, Semprini emerged from the plane without a scratch.

The causes of the accident

Initially, two probable causes for the flight failure emerged: the first was the wake left by a steamship that was sailing nearby, which most likely interfered causing the seaplane to take off a few seconds earlier than expected. The second cause was due to a Pilot errorwho pulled on the controls in an attempt to gain altitude rather than perform corrective maneuvers.

The main cause, however, is to be found in the moving sandbags used as ballast to simulate the weight of passengers. Not being tied to the seats, they moved toward the tail of the plane, causing it to pitch up.

The damage to the seaplane was severe, but the rear part and most of the wings were miraculously saved. However, the plane had to be pulled out of the lake, and in doing so the fuselage took on so much water that it ended up almost entirely submerged, and the rear wings crumpled and ended up partly in the water.

Caproni then asked for financial support from Ivan Bonomi (until recently the Minister of War), who promised him that if he won the elections the government would finance the reconstruction of the transaero. When he became minister, however, other problems arose, and the project was shelved.

The noviplano and Caproni’s reflection in The wind is rising

The trans-aircraft noviplane in the film “The wind is rising“. In this scene, engineer Caproni shows the protagonist his dream, which here takes flight and moves away along the horizon



While in reality Caproni’s project ended up in a drawer, in the film “The Wind Rises” the Capronissimo managed to take flight.

The protagonist Jirō is short-sighted and will never be able to fly a plane, but he decides to dedicate his life to the design and construction of aircraft, becoming an aeronautical engineer. His character, although fictionalized, actually existed: Jiro Horikoshi He was a Japanese fighter design engineer of World War II.

In the film, Caproni appears in a dream before the child Jirō, and invites him to climb with him on one of his biplanes to observe the nine-plane below them just as it leaves the water and takes off towards the horizon. The engineer, full of pride, comments: