“On X users deceived by the blue tick”: Elon Musk does not respect European rules

The blue tick, which is supposed to guarantee the reader the authenticity of a user, is deceptive in the way it is used by social X, owned by Elon Musk. This is according to the European Commission, which on July 12 informed social X (formerly Twitter) of its preliminary opinion according to which it is violating the Digital Services Act (DSA). The areas affected by the negative opinion concern dark patterna term that refers to deceptive online design patterns, advertising transparency, and data access for researchers. It was under Elon Musk’s ownership that the “blue tick” became a paid service, allowing anyone to get it with a premium subscription.

“Blue ticks used to indicate reliable sources of information,” European Commissioner Thierry Breton said in a statement. “Now, with X, our preliminary view is that they mislead users and violate the DSA,” said the head of the European Union for the Internal Market and Services. The choice of the paid blue tick could cost Musk dearly. If he fails to clarify the accusations made by Brussels, and resolve the dispute, he risks being fined up to 6% of X’s annual turnover.

Deceptive blue tick

The Commission had acted on the infringements committed by X on the basis of three complaints. The “thorough” investigation, the EU executive clarified in a note, included the analysis of internal company documents, interviews with experts, as well as cooperation with national digital services coordinators. First, X designs and operates its interface for “verified accounts” with the “blue tick” in a way that “does not correspond to industry practice and misleads users”.

Fake news and pro-Hamas propaganda: now Musk risks a huge EU fine

Since anyone can sign up to obtain the “verified” status, it weakens the ability of users to make free and informed decisions about the authenticity of accounts and the content they interact with. On this issue, Brussels has collected evidence of malicious actors who abuse the “verified” account tool to deceive users.

Lack of transparency in advertising

Another problem, the Commission argues in the opinion, arises from the fact that X does not comply with the required transparency on advertising, as it does not provide a searchable and reliable advertising archive. European experts noted that the social network purchased by Elon Musk in 2022, when it was known worldwide as Twitter, instead implements design features and access barriers that make the archive unfit for its purpose of transparency towards users. In particular, “the design does not allow for the necessary oversight and research on emerging risks arising from the distribution of online advertising”.

“Public” data hidden

The EU executive also ruled on a third complaint, which found that X does not provide access to its public data in line with the conditions set out in the Digital Services Act. In particular, the social network prohibits eligible researchers from independently accessing public data, for example through scrapingas stated in its terms of service. Furthermore, the EU executive points out, X’s process for granting eligible researchers access to its application programming interface appears to dissuade researchers from pursuing their research projects. Instead, they choose to pay disproportionately high fees. In short, Brussels makes it clear in its preliminary opinion that X is in breach of DSA rules on several counts.

Costly fines

From now on, the administrators of X have the possibility to exercise their rights of defence by examining the documents contained in the Commission’s investigation file and responding in writing to the preliminary findings. In parallel, the European Digital Services Board will be consulted to see if these preliminary opinions are confirmed. In that case, the Commission will adopt a “non-compliance decision” finding that X violates Articles 25, 39 and 40 of the Digital Services Act. An outcome that would weigh on the coffers of the American tycoon.

The final decision, in addition to ordering X to take measures to address the infringement, could lead to fines of up to 6% of the digital service provider’s total annual worldwide turnover. A non-compliance decision can also trigger a period of enhanced supervision to ensure compliance with the measures the provider intends to take to address the infringement. As a last resort, Brussels can also impose periodic penalties to force a platform to comply.