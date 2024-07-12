Only 4 colors are needed to color a political map: how is it possible?

How many colors are needed to color a map? (politics) so that two neighboring countries are not the same color? It seems impossible, but only four are enough, no matter what the map! This is demonstrated by a mathematical theorem called precisely the Four color theorem. We see it in this article, also trying to understand how it is possible and what graph theory is, the mathematical discipline capable of schematizing this problem and solving it.

Four colors are enough to color connected regions

Take a sheet of paper and divide it into how much it is set off you want with lines that cut it from one side to the other. It doesn’t matter how many lines you make and how many different regions you create: in any case, four different colors will be enough to color all regions so that neighboring regions do not have the same color. Or rather, in almost all cases.

Examples of images with connected regions, each image contains only 4 colors.

Credits: A. ArglebargleIV; B. Inductiveload; C. Dmharvey



The fundamental condition for what we have said to be true is that the regions that we draw on the sheet are connecteda geometric term easily understandable for its intuitiveness: a region is said to be connected if and only if it is it is not made up of multiple parts (open sets) disjoint, that is, non-bordering.

What you have just read is exactly the Four Color Theoremwhich states this:

Given a flat surface divided into connected regions, four colors are sufficient to color each region ensuring that neighboring regions do not have the same color.

This theorem is famous for being able to be applied to political geographical maps. In fact, four colors are enough to represent the regions of Italy or even the states of the entire world.

However, there are cases in which it is not applicable: when, precisely, the regions are not connected. Let’s see what it means.

Spherical maps and cases where the theorem does not hold

A region is not connected when, contrary to what has been said so far, it is formed by multiple parts with neighbors between them. In this case, the possibility of using only 4 colors is lost.

Credits: Inductiveload, Mrmw



An easily understandable example of a disconnected region is that of the United States of America. If you take a globe, you can see that the USA is made up of a central bloc of 48 statesfrom the Hawaiian Islands and from a single isolated state not bordering any other Confederate State: theAlaska.

Even though the USA is not a connected region, the world can still be colored with four colors thanks to the fact that Alaska borders only with Canada, which in turn borders only with the rest of the United States. But let’s imagine for a second that the central block of the USA is surrounded by three states bordering each other as in the image below.

In this case there is no solution: 5 colors are needed.

The world map can also be colored with 4 colors

The number of colors depends not only on the structure of the regions, but also from the type of surface on which they are drawn. In other words, the minimum number of colors depends on the “globe” shape on which we are drawing. In the case of the Earth – which has a spherical shape – the answer remains 4.

However, there is a generalization of the four color theorem which defines the number of colors needed depending on the type of surface we are on. A fun example is that of donut, on which the answer would have been 7 colors.

But one might ask: is it true that any map (with connected regions) only needs 4 colors to be colored, or have we simply not yet found a case that contradicts this hypothesis?

Here appears in the speech a rigorous mathematical solution.

Political maps are comparable to graphs

This example helps us understand how the mathematics is essential for formalize and make concrete conjectures relating to the everyday life. Knowing mathematics, in fact, also and above all means learn to understand what can be solved and what instead has no explanation.

In the case of “4-color cards”, a branch of mathematics called graph theorywhich studies precisely the graphs, discrete objects that allow us to schematize much more complex problems. More simply, these are what we might see as networks: lines And points That They outline concepts.

Credits: Tomwsulcer



In this case, we can associate a graph like this to our geographical map: let’s put a point at the “center” of each region and connect it with a segment at each corresponding point to the bordering regionsThe goal is to demonstrate that there is a configuration that uses only four colors such that, starting from any vertex and traversing the graph, we will not find two consecutive points of the same color.

For the most passionate, you can find the complete demonstration in the sources below. For the “less” passionate, we invite you to try with pen and paper: each division of the sheet that you make will be colorable with only 4 colors.