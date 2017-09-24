Campus Cat Conundrum Interview

Below is the interview between The Journal columnist Jaclyn Fabing and Sarah Moore, clinic manager at the Animal Protective League in Springfield. This interview was featured in Fabing’s opinion piece, Correcting the Campus Cat Conundrum, from Sept. 27, 2017.

—–

Sarah Moore: So the teacher that did it, is she still is?

Interviewer: I’m not sure. I don’t think she is.*

Moore: Okay. That was before my time; I started out here in 2006. So, I don’t know how many cats we fixed out there, but I know there was a big problem.

I don’t know if we went and trapped out there, or if volunteers trapped, or if somebody at the school trapped — ah, I think her name is Normajean. I think she was sort of in charge of getting the cats trapped, and getting them out here and fixed.

And that was actually — they were probably fixed at Dr. Speck’s clinic when he did a free feral cat thing once a month on Sunday.

I was at UIS around 2004 to 2006, and then again from 2011 to 2014, and I didn’t see very many cats out there when I was there, but I know that they’ve always kind of been there.

Interviewer: Oh, yeah. Because people abandon them.

Moore: Yeah.

Interviewer: There’s a growing problem now. I think when I started a couple years ago, because I’m a senior now… there was two cats. There was two campus cats. And now there’s litters everywhere.

I know that last year, I was at Larkspur, and a cat had had a litter right in front of the buildings, and wouldn’t let you walk on the sidewalk because it was too close to her kittens.

Moore: [Laughs] Oh no!

Moore: Most of my classes were in the Public Affairs Center, and I would see a cat every once in a while, walking up from the parking lot. Or, I had a psychology class over in one of the old buildings, and I would see cats over there periodically when I was an undergrad. So… are you interested in getting them fixed? Like, do you have a…

Interviewer: Well, there’s nothing that I can do, I’m hoping that I pressure other people to get started on this, but maybe you can tell me about the benefits to doing this?

Moore: Sure. We recommend spay/neuter… like, trap/neuter/return (TNR) for the cats, as opposed to trap and remove, because of something called the Vacuum Effect.

Basically, the Vacuum Effect is where an ecosystem can sustain a certain number of cats. And if you remove a cat, or multiple cats, you create a vacuum, which means that the cats that are there, that remain, because it’s almost impossible to remove everybody, will go into hyper-reproduction.

So they’ll reproduce faster, they’ll reproduce more, and they’ll have stronger, healthier kittens. And so when you remove the cats, it doesn’t really do much good.

Also, if the cats aren’t friendly, the only option is to remove them and euthanize them because there’s nowhere — no one will adopt them.

So we recommend spay/neuter, because then the cats stay in the area, they’re fixed, so they’re not reproducing, so you won’t have more cats.

They’re healthier since they’re fixed, so you won’t have as much disease, and eventually the numbers will dwindle.

Interviewer: Mnhmn.