U.S. Healthcare reform needs to happen

Healthcare is quickly becoming one of the defining issues of our generation.

Since the inception of Obamacare, repeal efforts seem like an almost daily occurrence.

While most agree that Obamacare is imperfect, the answer is not to repeal the bill and replace it with a demonstrably worse bill.

Instead, we need to use Obamacare as a foundation and continuously tweak and improve it in the years to come.

Republicans have tried to repeal Obamacare multiple times and replace it with a bill which the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has said will cause millions of people to lose their health insurance.

Yet, somehow, Republican legislators are still willing to shamelessly lie to their constituents, telling them how good the new bill will be for their families.

Republicans are so fixated on removing anything with the name ‘Obama’ attached to it that they are willing to hurt the very people they represent to accomplish that.

These actions are so astoundingly irresponsible that it is hard to believe they are being carried out by full grown adults and not upset toddlers.

Since there are a few Republican legislators in the Senate with a conscience, the leaders of the repeal and replace efforts decided to go a different route for their latest attempt and have their bill voted on before the CBO had time to issue a full report.

The bill they came up with was so heinously terrible that they weren’t even willing to have it evaluated by a third party.

Fortunately, for the American people, the bill wasn’t even be voted on because it didn’t have enough support.

The fact is, everyone agrees that healthcare reform needs to happen. Healthcare is a constant battle, and the search for a proper system that insures the greatest number of people at an affordable cost is ongoing.

But these efforts must be made in good faith.

Republicans cannot play with peoples’ health and peace of mind for their own personal political motives.

The CBO, while not perfect, is made up of experienced analysts, people much smarter than Lindsey Graham or Bill Cassidy.

It is important to find a system that works for everyone, and it is time for legislators to work together on a bill that is meant to help people, rather than continuously try to destroy the legacy of a President that has already left office.