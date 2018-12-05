Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Menu
Filed under Campus News, Editorials, Fall 2018, Opinion Columns

Let’s Talk about Lightning (and Other Ways the English Language is WRONG)

Maura Freeman, Columnist|December 5, 2018

Back to Article
Back to Article

Let’s Talk about Lightning (and Other Ways the English Language is WRONG)

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






This article is in no way particularly informative or meaningful in attempting to impact your world view, nor does it align with my normally-politicized columns. It does not fully address the countless social injustices facing our world today— though heaven knows there are plenty we could talk about… For instance, we could address the fact that, somehow, the people of Mississippi elected a woman to the U.S. Senate last week who is totally down to watch a public hanging. Or we could despair together about the apparently inadequately managed and/or raked forest floors that allegedly killed and destroyed the lives and livelihoods of so many in the California wildfires last month. Perhaps we should turn our collective attention to the unbelievably real and entirely non-metaphorical train full of literal human poop that has been chugging its way across the nation for the last few months.

But I won’t do that to you today, because it’s almost the end of the year and we’re all tired of writing essays and struggling to grapple with the English language. And frankly, I need to rant about lightning.

So, imagine for a moment that a storm is brewing outside. The sky is booming, thundering every few moments. It is raining cats and dogs. The wind picks up and all of a sudden it is hailing, golf-ball sized pellets of ice thrown from the dark gray clouds above. And with a giant crack of brilliant light, it is now also lightninging.

Except for it is not lightninging, nor will it ever be lightninging… because someone somewhere decided that lightninging should not be a word.

I quite simply disagree. If the present, past, and present participle forms of the weather-associated word, “rain,” are respectively rain, rained, and raining… and the same is true for other weather words like “thunder” (thunder, thundered, thundering), “storm” (storm, stormed, storming), and “hail” (hail, hailed, hailing)… why can the same not be said for the equally-common weather word “lightning”?

“Lightning,” should therefore invariably be conjugated (by my infallible logic) as lightning, lightninged, and lightninging.

This is just the tip of the English-is-wrong iceberg. While we’re on the subject of pronunciation, why do the words, “pony” and “bologna” rhyme while the words “cough,” “through,” “though,” and “rough” do not?

The English language has heteronyms like “lead/lead” and “read/read” which can be pronounced differently with entirely separate meanings, but are spelled exactly the same. And we have homonyms like “to/too/two” or “there/they’re/their” which are pronounced the same but spelled differently with different definitions—and it may as well be blasphemy if you use a homonym or heteronym incorrectly.

We teach our children the old phrase, “‘i’ before ‘e’ except after ‘c.’”But you see, this just is not a helpful rule. I can think of more words that violate the guideline than I can think of that adhere to it. For example, there exists a popular add-on to the old rule, “‘i’ before ‘e’ except when you run a feisty heist on a weird beige foreign neighbor.” It’s just not helpful.

Basically, if you have gleaned anything from this article, I hope it is this: at the end of the day, we will not all agree upon our political differences. We need not meet in the middle on many of the divisive issues that threaten to tear us apart. But I think we can all agree that the English language is often just wrong -in all the right ways.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Campus News

Nutcracker Overreaches
Nutcracker Overreaches
UIS Basketball Teams Begin Toy Drive For St. John’s Children’s Hospital

The University of Illinois Springfield basketball teams will begin their annual toys and gifts collection for St. John's Children's Hospital today. U...

Prairie Stars on the Move: Lopez Medrano

For some students, it may be difficult to come out of their shell during freshman year of college. Uncertainty and confusion about things such as iden...

How to Handle Exam Stress
How to Handle Exam Stress
Are You Feeling It Now Mr. Krabs?
Are You Feeling It Now Mr. Krabs?

Other stories filed under Editorials

Are You Feeling It Now Mr. Krabs?
Are You Feeling It Now Mr. Krabs?
The Little Things That BUG Me
The Little Things That BUG Me
Being Nice Isn’t Liberal
Being Nice Isn’t Liberal
The Journey for The End
The Journey for The End
Vote! Because You Can
Vote! Because You Can
Navigate Left
  • Let’s Talk about Lightning (and Other Ways the English Language is WRONG)

    Campus News

    Nutcracker Overreaches

  • Campus News

    UIS Basketball Teams Begin Toy Drive For St. John’s Children’s Hospital

  • Campus News

    Prairie Stars on the Move: Lopez Medrano

  • Let’s Talk about Lightning (and Other Ways the English Language is WRONG)

    Academics

    How to Handle Exam Stress

  • Let’s Talk about Lightning (and Other Ways the English Language is WRONG)

    Campus News

    Are You Feeling It Now Mr. Krabs?

  • Academics

    Forensics Team Returns to Campus

  • Let’s Talk about Lightning (and Other Ways the English Language is WRONG)

    Campus News

    Communication Professor to Retire

  • Let’s Talk about Lightning (and Other Ways the English Language is WRONG)

    Athletics

    University of Illinois Springfield Handed Loss in GLVC Quarterfinals

  • Let’s Talk about Lightning (and Other Ways the English Language is WRONG)

    Campus News

    University of Illinois Springfield Prairie Star Ocean Pangan Named GLVC Golfer of the Week

  • Let’s Talk about Lightning (and Other Ways the English Language is WRONG)

    Campus News

    Prairie Stars on the Move: Ben Paoletti and Alternative Spring Break

Navigate Right
Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Let’s Talk about Lightning (and Other Ways the English Language is WRONG)