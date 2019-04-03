Why You Should Buy Porn!

Yes, you read that right. Let’s be honest … most average people watch porn on a semi regular basis. In fact, Pornhub’s recently released year in review revealed the site had around 33.5 billion visits over the course of 2018.

If you are surprised by that number, you shouldn’t be. Despite the societal taboo surrounding the topic, internet porn remains a pervasive part of modern life. And yet, most of us won’t pay for it. Porn, like any production, requires a fair amount of money to create. Actors must be paid, sets must be rented, a crew needs to film the scenes, and that is only scratching the surface. Despite all these costs, Pornhub still maintains thousands of free, easy-to-access videos for its users to watch. With convenience in mind, most users rarely consider where that product comes from when they reach down south.

To keep pace with rising demand for free content, Pornhub has turned to its users and asked them to upload their personal amateur content for monetization. All it takes to sign up is a free Pornhub account, two forms of I.D. from each performer and verification from the site’s admins. From here, the account’s owner is free to upload content as long as it follows the site’s community guidelines. That’s it.

There is not a requirement that a 2257 Affidavit form be shown to prove the actors involved were of legal age. No need for a W9 as proof of payment. Not even a Model Consent Form to prove that all actions performed occurred consensually.

With regulation that lax, it is little wonder the industry has become a major source of revenue for human traffickers.

According to a 2016 report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, sexual exploitation remains one of the top forms of human trafficking, with an estimated fifty-four percent of victims being sold for this purpose. With that statistic in mind, you may now be wondering how you can be sure that the porn you consume is ethically produced.

The simple solution is that you do your research and pay for it on a legitimate website. Unlike the amateur content mentioned above, a credit card processor oversees the distribution of these films. This scrutiny maintains a proper paper trail of labor rights documents and helps fund protective measures, like STI tests for actors.

This paper trail alone is not a guarantee that the studio in question treats its actors well. In this case, your best bet is to reach out to the actors themselves or read articles about the studios with which they prefer working. With just a little extra effort, you can make sure that your pursuit of pleasure is not feeding the seedy actions of sex traffickers. If you are looking for good ethical studios, I personally recommend the websites Crashpad, ErikaLust, and CommonSensual.

