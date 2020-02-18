OF HOMESTUCK AND UNDERTALE

The Internet is full of bizarre information and creations. Of many of the billions of websites we can visit (and still more hidden in the deep web) we have countless hours to waste on useless pages. But among those countless hours, there is one that is probably the most bizarre in its storytelling and following.

“Homestuck” by Andrew Hussie, which ran from 2009 through 2019, is one of the many bizarre comics you can find on the Internet. Although seemingly tame at first sight, the comic is known for its incredibly large updates, unusual Instant Message-like storytelling that goes on seemingly forever, and a story that seems never ending. The series had become so widespread that even people who do not know about it have had a vague understanding of what certain “Homestuck” items were, such as trolls, asking for your blood color, or even giving a new meaning to the zodiac. None of these things make sense to the average person, but to those that have even a vague idea of what “Homestuck” is, they know exactly what these words mean.

But what’s so special about it to make it have such a huge following? No one is sure for certain, but some people think that it is because of the bizarre characters and storytelling that made people gravitate towards it in the same way that “Undertale” became so popular. It was so different from the norm – that is what made it so special to others. Almost unsurprisingly (or even more surprisingly), “Undertale” was made in the basement of Andrew Hussie by another creator, Toby Fox. It is another bizarre story released as a videogame with a massive following. It has reached the hearts of many, with one of its characters even getting inside a Nintendo IP. Perhaps it is the similar weird storytelling that made “Undertale” so lovable, with its wacky characters and even more interesting play style that has kept people in love with it.

Both series gave a fresh new perspective of storytelling with even fresher characters to fall in love with. Perhaps that is the reason both series are so lovable with such a massive following. With “Undertale”, we can thank “Homestuck” for being as bizarre as it is to have such an interesting game. For the creation of “Homestuck”, we can simply thank Andrew Hussie for just being weird.