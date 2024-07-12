Orbán and Salvini out of the game: Meloni also in the anti-Patriots “sanitary cordon”

What’s the point of being the third group in the European Parliament if you can’t place your own in command positions? This is the question hanging over the Patriots for Europe, the new supergroup of the sovereignist far-right created by Viktor Orbán with Marine Le Pen and Matteo Salvini. And which, during the division of the top positions in the Chamber, was left empty-handed due to the so-called cordon sanitaire imposed by the majority groups in the European Parliament. A cordon from which the conservatives of the ECR would instead be “safe”: the party led by Giorgia Meloni should go (barring any surprises) to the prestigious Agriculture commission.

A giant with feet of clay?

As in Paris, so in Strasbourg (and Brussels). sanitary cordthe agreement between all the pro-EU political forces to keep the Eurosceptic and pro-Putin far right away from the corridors of power, has held once again. In France, the National Rally (Rn) of Marine Le Pen and her heir Jordan Bardella was blocked by the united left that played along with the Macronian liberals. In the Eurochamber, instead, the agreement between the main political families was renewed to exclude Orbán’s Patriots from the division of the most important positions (after the Bureau of the Chamber), that is, the heads of the parliamentary commissions and subcommissions.

The new group of the sovereignist international, which the French of the RN and the Italian members of the Northern League have also officially joined, has become the third in the hemicycle in terms of number of seats: at the moment there are 84, overtaking the Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) and thus winning the derby of the right in Strasbourg. The presidency of the group went to the Le Penist candidate for prime minister, the twenty-eight-year-old Bardella fresh from his electoral defeat in his homeland, while among his deputies the leading exponent of the Carroccio in Europe, Roberto Vannacci, was appointed.

The sanitary cordon

But this numerical primacy has not been worth much, in terms of real political influence, to the ultranationalist bloc led by Orbán, Le Pen and Salvini. In fact, its MEPs will have few chances to obtain the seats they aspire to – that is, the Transport and Tourism (Tran) and Culture and Education (Cult) committees – because they continue to remain indigestible to most of the other forces in Parliament.

The majority political groups, as announced by Manfred Weber, leader-master of the EPP (the European People’s Party of Ursula von der Leyen) would have informally divided the key roles of the hemicycle in view of the start of the tenth legislature (the constitutive plenary will be held from 16 to 19 July), keeping the Patriots out. “Those who go against the European project and institutions, like Viktor Orban, who has publicly said he wants to dismantle the European Parliament, cannot represent the European Parliament as an institution”, explained Weber. “That’s why we respect individuals, the fact that they have the opportunity to interact and work (as MEPs, ed.), but when it comes to getting a position, you have to respect the institution and be in favor of it,” he explained.

“No lessons in democracy from Weber and his companions, from those who have long been on the leash of the extremist and ideological left in the EU, from those who for five years have been promoting the exact opposite of democratic principles, denying representation to millions of European voters”, replied the head of the Northern League delegation Paolo Borchia.

How does the division of seats work?

Formally, the secretariats of the commissions (a president and up to four vice presidents each) must be voted on by their respective members. But, as a matter of practice, each political family tries to secure the most coveted seats in advance by exploiting its specific weight in the Chamber and making agreements with other groups. It starts with those with the most elected representatives, then proceeds with the smaller groups.

The Patriots would need the support of the majority groups (Popolari, Socialisti and Liberali) to obtain a weighty seat. A support that will not arrive, and that instead should be guaranteed to Meloni’s Ecr: the Conservatives could obtain the presidency of the prestigious Agri commission, which deals with agricultural policies and which is very dear to both Fratelli d’Italia and the Polish allies of PiS.

The Christian Democrats of the EPP, winners of the European elections with 188 seats and majority shareholders of the coalition that will support von der Leyen’s second term at the helm of the European Commission, have claimed for themselves the presidencies of three key committees: Foreign Affairs (AFET), Civil Liberties (LIBE) and Industry (ITRE). The Socialists, the PD group, have reportedly targeted, among other things, the powerful Environment Committee (ENVI), which could go to a Democratic Party representative. The third leg of the pro-European majority, the liberals of Renew – who slipped to fifth place after the creation of the Patriots, with 76 elected members – would target the Development (DEVE) and Legal Affairs (JURI) committees and the Subcommittee on Security and Defence (SEDE). As for the Greens (Greens/EFA), a possible external prop of the centrist coalition, they would like to manage the Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection (IMCO).

Agreements to be confirmed

It is worth reiterating, however, that at this point these are only informal agreements, which could change after the outcome of the vote in the Chamber. The (secret) ballot for the new head of the Berlaymont is scheduled for July 18, while the parliamentary committees will meet to elect their own presidencies later, between the 22nd and the 25th. Therefore, if the Conservatives (or at least the Melonians) were to withhold their votes from the outgoing president, they could risk being cut out of the game.

Turning to the opposition, The Left (GUE/NGL) would like the Committee on Employment and Social Affairs (EMPL) as well as the Subcommittee on Fiscal Issues (FISC). And it could get them, given that, despite having sided against von der Leyen’s encore, the radical left group is a convinced participant in the anti-Patriots cordon sanitaire.

In two weeks, we could therefore witness the rejection of the sovereignist candidates. This would put the vacant positions back into play, which could be filled by other groups. For the Conservatives, much will depend on the personalities they will propose, even if already in the ninth legislature they had managed to obtain some (although decidedly few) prominent positions among the office of the Presidency of the Chamber and its various committees.