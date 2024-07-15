Orban relaunches on Ukraine: “I will do other peacekeeping missions, the only one who can negotiate with both sides”

Despite the criticism he received for his trips to Moscow and Beijing, Viktor Orban does not intend to back down. On the contrary, he announced new “peace missions” to stop the war in Ukraine: “We are the only ones who can negotiate with all parties,” said his spokesman, revealing the contents of the letter with which the Hungarian prime minister responded to requests for clarification from his EU colleagues.

The latest act of the tug of war between Orban and the rest of the bloc began in early July when Hungary took over the rotating presidency of the Union, i.e. the helm of Brussels’ work, including aid for Kiev and sanctions against Russia. Budapest had promised maximum cooperation with its EU partners, but as soon as he received the assignment, Orban launched into a diplomatic tour of Ukraine, Russia and China. The prime minister justified himself by saying that these were personal peacekeeping missions, but as the rotating president of the EU, many people had doubts that he wanted to exploit his (temporary) role as leader of the bloc’s governments, as Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out (not without malice).

It is therefore normal that in Brussels there have been protests and calls to boycott the Hungarian presidency. According to the Belgian daily Politica good part of the European Union’s foreign ministers are currently considering sabotaging the summit that Orban has organized in Budapest on August 28 and 29 and organizing a parallel summit. Actions, however, that do not seem to worry the Hungarian leader too much.

“We are convinced that the entire period of our country’s EU presidency should be used, in political terms, to create the conditions for peace negotiations. If the EU does not act now, it may not be able to act later. There are several actors in international politics with whom it is worth negotiating and encouraging them to act together. So there are still trips and negotiations to be done. We are in the midst of a very intense period,” Balaz Orban, the Hungarian prime minister’s right-hand man and namesake (but not a relative), said in an interview with the newspaper Hungarian Nemzet.

Orban “informed the leaders of the European Council in writing about the negotiations, the experiences of the first phase of the peacekeeping mission and the Hungarian proposals: if Europe wants peace and wants to play a decisive role in resolving the war and ending the bloodshed, it must now develop and implement a change of direction”, added the spokesperson, revealing the contents of the letter sent by his leader to the Council. “We must neither overestimate nor underestimate our role. We know exactly what the country’s strengths are and what not, but since the first day of the conflict we have been credible agents for peace, being the only ones capable of negotiating with all sides. The very fact that these meetings took place at intervals of two weeks shows that Hungary can play a serious role in mediation: most countries in the world wait years just to have a meeting of this kind”, Balaz Orban concluded.