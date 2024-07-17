Oropouche Fever, Two Cases in Lombardy: What It Is, Symptoms, and Why We Shouldn’t Be Alarmed

There fever of Goldpouch arrived in Italy in recent weeks with two confirmed cases in Lombardy, one case in Veneto (the first recorded in Europe, a 45-year-old man returning from the Caribbean) and one in Emilia-Romagna. It is a tropical disease caused by a virus that is transmitted after a bite from particular species of midges and mosquitoes widespread in the areas Amazonian of the South America. Currently the most affected countries are Brazil, Peru, Bolivia and Cuba. In May, outbreaks of infection were reported which are still ongoing in some Cuban provinces: in fact, the virus arrived in Europe via travellers returning from Cuba. There is no need to be alarmed because there is no risk of human-to-human transmission and the symptoms, nonspecific and similar to other insect-borne diseases, rapidly regress. To date, a diagnostic test from Sacco Hospital in Milan and the situation for infected patients is under control.

What is the Oropouche virus and how is it transmitted?

Oropouche virus is a single-stranded RNA virus that belongs to the genus Orthobunyavirus and to the family Peribunyaviridae.

Human infection is part of the arbovirosis (arthropod-borne virus“insect-born virus”), a series of viral diseases transmitted by insect bites, including dengue fever. The carriers of the Oropouche virus are a fly widespread in forests and near water bodies in the Caribbean and South American areas, the Culicoides paraensis it’s more rarelythe mosquito Culex quinquefasciatus. One of the reasons why we should not worry too much is that the main culprit, Culicoides paraensistill today it is not widespread in Italy or in Europe and the mosquito only very rarely acts as a vector. In short, the disease is not present here except when it is brought by people returning from trips to areas where it is endemic, and the lack of contagiousness between humans prevents the spread of the virus in our country and on our continent.

Culicoides paraensis, the main fly vector of the Oropouche virus. Credit: Maria Luiza Felippe–Bauer, Instituto Oswaldo Cruz, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil



The life cycle of the virus involves a “wild cycle”, in which it infects primates, birds and arthropods, and a “epidemic cycle” where the infected host is humans. It is important to know that one becomes infected only when one is bitten by the vector, namely the midge. The Ministry of Health reports the report of the World Health Organization (WHO), according to which no infections transmitted from human to human have been reported to date. We must therefore not be alarmed, nor worry that an infected friend or relative might pass on the disease.

What are the symptoms of Oropouche fever and how is it treated?

According to data collected by WHO during previous epidemics in areas where the virus is most widespread, the symptoms they appear out of the blue 4 to 8 days after the bite: the most frequent are high fever, vomiting, nausea, headache, joint stiffness, muscle pain and eye pain are the most frequent. Rarely, the virus can cause aseptic meningitis, but in most cases the symptoms regress after 4-5 daysto then lead to complete healing within a week.

In some cases of more fragile patients or with particularly strong symptoms, convalescence and full recovery may take a few weeks. In any case, no deaths have been reported following the infection.

Since there is no vaccine or specific cure, therapies are only “support”, that is, they focus on treating individual symptoms.

WHO recommends, as a prevention strategy in places where the virus is currently widespread, the use of mechanical protections, such as mosquito nets to cover beds, and chemical protections, such as repellents both for the environment and for human use (diethyltoluamide, or DEETand deltamethrin are in fact effective against both vectors, both the Culicoides that the rarest Culex).

What is the situation of Oropouche fever today in Italy and in the world?

Currently in Italy there are 4 cases of patients infected by the Oropouche virus: the first, in June of this year, at the IRCCS Don Calabria in Negrar, in the province of Verona (the first ever in Europe) was followed by a case at the hospital in Forlì and two in Lombardy identified through a specific diagnostic test based on molecular techniques developed at the Sacco hospital in Milan.

Although the disease is new in Italy and Europe, in South America the Oropouche virus has been identified since the 1950s and is endemic, meaning that outbreaks of infection occur from time to time. Currently, according to the American Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are outbreaks, in addition to Cubaalso in Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia And Peru: to stay informed on the evolution of the situation, you can consult the updated bulletin drawn up by the Istituto Superiore della Sanità.

For the first time the virus has also been identified in Cubawhich due to its nature as a very popular tourist destination could represent a starting point for the virus towards other continents. In fact, the Italian cases all come back from trips to the Amazon area or from Cuba itself.

The Cuban situation is under control: 74 cases have been confirmed, none of which are serious, and for now There are no travel restrictions in placealso considering the prevention and eradication operations of the possible sites of diffusion of the midges implemented by the Cuban government.