Outer Range 3 Won’t Happen: Prime Video Cancels Josh Brolin TV Series

There will be no Outer Range 3. We will never know how the multi-temporal story of Royal Abbott, his wife Cecilia, their children and their granddaughter “back from the future” will end.

Prime Video has in fact canceled the TV series starring Josh Brolin after two seasons that had piled up mystery upon mystery without answering almost any of the open questions, such as that strange hole in the Abbott ranch.

And so we will have to make do with the finale of the second season of Outer Range, which left several questions hanging that, at this point, will remain open forever. The drop in viewers recorded in season 2 evidently had an impact.