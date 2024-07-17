Perceived Temperature vs. Actual Temperature: What’s the Difference?

Often on summer days we look at the weather app, read the air temperature and next to it the perceived temperature is also indicated, which is different from the real temperature, and if we are unlucky, higher. When this happens, the “fault” is usually humidity. How many times, in fact, during a scorching day have you heard or said the fateful phrase yourself “It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity”?

It’s not just a saying, it’s true! Greater it’s thehumidity present in the air, the higher the temperature “perceived” by our body, or rather it will be greater The thermal discomfort of our body. This is why when we check the temperature on a weather app or website, in addition to the real temperature, the perceived temperature.

But what is it? And how is it calculated?

Let’s see the answer to these questions in this article, focusing on the case of perceived temperature And greater of that real, typical of the summer season.

Humidity prevents our body from cooling down

One of the biggest inconveniences of the heat excessive, it is the sweating which – it’s true – is uncomfortable and annoying, but it is actually the “air conditioner” of our body. When the body becomes too hot, it actually begins to sweat to regulate your temperature and cool down. So, even if it’s annoying, you sweat for the good of it…

For this mechanism to work, however, it is necessary that the sweat that appears on our skin evaporate. L’evaporationin fact, is a cooling process. If sweat is unable to evaporate, the body is unable to regulate its temperature. And this is where thehumidity: when the atmospheric humidity is high, the sweat on our body can’t evaporate. The evaporation rate of sweat therefore decreases and, consequently, increases the feeling of heat perceived by the body. We can say that it is as if the body, by retaining sweat, retains heat on our skin. On the contrary, when theair it is particularly “dry”sweat can evaporate faster, taking with it a feeling of freshness and making even high temperatures more bearable.

For this reason, the dry heat it is more bearable than the humid heatwhich prevents our body from putting its “cooling” mechanism into action.

For some years now the weather forecasts – to warn us of how intense a specific temperature will be – it also reports the perceived temperature.

But what does “perceived” mean?

Thermal comfort does not only depend on temperature

Do you know when you are at the seaside and you take a bath after getting hot in the sun? Well, you could say that in that moment we feel a sense of well-being. thermal well-being it’s just this: it state of full satisfaction of an individual with respect to the thermal environment in which he finds himself.

While the real temperature it’s a real physical data and shows us the air temperatureour thermal comfort can vary depending on our conditions and external conditions. Hence the term “perceived temperature“, even if, all things considered, our body is not able to give a value to temperature.

Clearly, the thermal comfort of our body depends on the external temperature, but not only. Depends even strongly from the conditions we find ourselves infrom the type of physical activity we are doing, from the type of clothes we are wearing, without neglecting our physical conditions. In short, it is not easy to establish the degree of discomfort perceived by each of us and it is therefore It is difficult to speak of an absolute perceived temperature.

However, it is possible to establish how much a specific temperature associated with a specific humidity, can cause discomfort regardless of the other components. Let’s put it this way: if it is 35 °C, but due to high humidity it tells us that it feels like 41 °C, this does not mean that our skin perceives this latter temperature, but rather that the thermal discomfort it will be comparable to what each of us – in his own way – perceives when 41 °C is recorded in standard environmental conditions and under the same conditions.

In short, our body It is not able to determine the outside temperature, but feels well-being or discomfort. If the actual temperature is 35°C, but the forecast says it will feel like 41°C, we can expect to feel more uncomfortable than we would at 35°C.

But how it is established the perceived temperature?

How to “calculate” perceived temperature: the heat index

As we have said, it is not easy to establish an absolute measure, also because There is no absolute perceived temperature! However, there are several indexes which classify the degree of physical discomfort we will encounter.

And here we come to the famous phrase “It’s not so much the heat, it’s the humidity!”. NWS (National Weather Service) defines the Heat Index (HI), that is, a heat index that tells us what degree of discomfort cause real temperature and humidity together. All things considered, it is a direct relationship between actual air temperature and relative humidity which tells us in which humidity conditions we perceive more or less heat.

Source: NOAA National Weather Service



HI (heat index) = -42.379 + 2.04901523*T + 10.14333127*RH – 0.22475541*T*RH – 0.00683783*T2 – 0.05481717*RH2 + 0.00122874*T2*RH + 0.00085282*T*RH2 – 0.00000199*T2*RH2 where T is the air temperature in °F and RH is the relative humidity in %.

It should also always be kept in mind that, in addition to humidity and the personal factors mentioned above, the perception of the external climate is also influenced by: wind speed (wind chill) and the presence or absence of solar radiation.

The NWS also specifies that the above values ​​refer to shady places. If you are exposed to direct sunlight, the index value can increase further and lead to various consequences, reported in the following table depending on the “heat band” you are in.

Source: NWS National Weather Service



L’HI is not the only one though index used to measure thermal discomfort, precisely because it is not an absolute physical quantity and can be calculated in different ways.