Peruvian woman who works as an office worker in Canada reveals that she earns US$70,000 a month: “I pay 600 dollars in rent”

Often, many young people from Peru and Latin America choose to travel abroad in search of better job or educational opportunities. Of all the countries to emigrate to, Canada It is one of the most preferred, as it offers great benefits to those who wish to earn higher incomes. This was demonstrated by a Peruvian who, in a TikTok video, surprised by revealing the large amount he receives for a month of work.

Young Peruvian woman surprises on TikTok by revealing that she earns US$70,000 a month in Canada

In a video posted by the TikTok account @robertoemigra, a young Peruvian woman from the city of Lima has surprised more than one user of the Chinese platform by revealing that she earns between $60,000 and $70,000 a month in Canada. According to the Lima native, she currently works in the administration of a Canadian law firm.

He also said that his salary does not go to paying rent, as he lives in his father’s house paying a total of US$600.

“I’m from Lima, Peru. I work in administration for a law firm. Here in Canada I’m (earning) between 60,000 and 70,000 dollars a month (…) Right now I’m (living) at my father’s house and I pay 600 dollars in rent,” said the young Peruvian.

What are the highest paying jobs in Canada?

Canada has become the country of job opportunities for foreigners. Of the many jobs offered by Canadian companies, there are some that are positioned as the best paid in this region of America, according to the web portal Information Planet. These are:

Civil, software and systems engineers: The constant economic expansion makes these professions one of the most in-demand in Canada. According to the portal, those who wish to practice these specialties in the North American country earn on average between 4.72 and 6.33 dollars per hour. That is, up to 1,500 dollars per month.

Financial managers: A financial analyst or manager can find great opportunities in Canada. According to the portal, you can earn approximately 1,700 Canadian dollars per month, or approximately 4,672 soles per month.