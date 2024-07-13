Plane crashes during takeoff due to wheel problems: what they are made of and how they work

How is it possible that in two days two planes had wheel problems? The first accident occurred on July 9th 2024 and it concerns a Boeing B757-200 headed from Los Angeles to Denver which lost its wheel during take-off. Fortunately, however, it managed to land without problems even with one wheel less and all the 174 passengers present they got off the vehicle unharmed. The second accident occurred on 10th of July 2024 and involved the right wheel of a Boeing 737-800 of American Airlines from Tampa to Phoenix, which caught fire while taxiing on the runway. Again, the pilot was able to brake in time, allowing everyone to disembark safely. 176 passengers.

Obviously, one wonders: how is it possible that two accidents of this type occurred in two days? Well, first of all, know that the causes are still to be clarifiedsince the investigations are still ongoing, so for now let’s focus on How tires work of an airplane And How does their maintenance work?.

How airplane tires are made

The basic components of an airplane tire are eraser, nylon fiber And steelThese materials are arranged in various overlapping levels which are combined together through a series of chemical and mechanical processes, such as vulcanization. All of these materials are used because airplane tires need to be extremely resistant! Consider that they must first of all support the weight of the plane and in addition during landing they must slide on the runway at a speed of around 250 km/h.

However these basic elements that we have seen can be combined together in various ways to obtain tires of different sizes, with different structures, with different tread patterns, etc. So there are many types of airplane tires, but the main categories are actually two: radials it’s at cross-webs. What changes between radial and cross-ply tires, as we will now see, is the number of layers of rubber and the angle at which they are arranged, which in turn determines the strength and load capacity of the tire.

Attention, for “canvas” it means a series of fibres covered by a layer of rubber, so we shouldn’t think of a canvas like the one used on boats, to be clear.

Cross-ply tires

Cross-ply tires feature layers of ply arranged in diagonal And staggered by approximately 90° one another. These tires provide a greater stability at high speeds and reduce distortion of the tread under load.

Radial tires

The second large category of tyres is that of radial. These have instead parallel canvases arranged at approximately 90° compared to the center line of the tire. In this case, lighter tires are obtained but, on the other hand, with lower resistance.

However, you should know that there are also tyres in the “reinforced”, which have additional layers inside them to guarantee even higher performance, such as levels with Kevlar-like materials.

The Difference Between Airplane and Car Tires

If we wanted to compare the tires of an airplane to those of a car we could therefore notice some key differences. The first, obviously, is the dimension, since if a car wheel has a diameter of around 60 centimetersthat of an airplane we are around 130-140 centimeters.

Then the number also changes: the car has 4 wheels but if one gets a puncture it has to be replaced, because the wheels are barely enough to support it. The plane, on the other hand, has between 15 and 30 wheels approximatelydepending on the size, and therefore even if one gets a puncture it is possible that it will still be able to land without problems – as happened in the case of July 9th.

Then the airplane tires have inside them more levelsthe rubber has a greater thickness and also the tread pattern is differentsince in the airplane its main purpose is to brake, and not to drive. Another difference compared to our cars is that the type of rubber used. In fact, in airplanes we talk about “conductive rubber” which, as the name suggests, is able to to conduct electricity. this is because a conductive material, often carbon-based such as graphite, is added during the manufacturing process.

This is essential because during take-off and especially landing, enormous friction is generated between the runway and the tire, and if the wheel were not conductive this electricity would accumulate, potentially damaging the electronic components of the plane.

A final significant difference is linked to the tire pressurewhich as we will see is a key aspect.

Airplane tire pressure

Airplane tires are usually filled with nitrogen: it is a non-flammable gas that does not corrode the internal components of the tire. And this gas inside the tire is at very high pressures, approximately 14 times atmospheric pressureor 6 times higher to those normally used for our cars: in fact we are talking about approximately 200psi for an airliner, compared to 30-35 used in cars.

The higher pressure is linked to the fact that these tyres have to withstand a weighing several tens of tonswhich is compensated precisely thanks to a higher pressure. Obviously here too, the value changes a lot depending on the type of aircraft. If we take a F-16 we have a value around 320psiso here take it as a general reference to get an idea of ​​the order of magnitude.

I told you all this because the inflation phase is one of the most critical when carrying out inspections.

Aircraft Tire Inspection and Maintenance

Inspections are usually carried out daily basis and the following must also be inspected periodically: valves used for inflationto make sure they work properly. But how long do wheels last? Consider that an airplane is usually able to do several hundred take-off-landing cycles before needing repairs. And usually it’s the top tread that gets ruined, so that’s just replaced, while the rest is kept.

However, inspections are needed precisely to ensure that everything is still in order. ideal conditionsDuring inspections, the tread is checked to verify how altered it isif it is unevenly altered, if it is damaged in some places or if it is too thin. They also look for cuts, swellings or any other characteristic that indicates improper performance of the tire.

Then the must also be verified inflation, that is, the tire pressure, which is a bit critical as I was telling you because it is difficult to tell by sight if something is wrong, so it is necessary to gauge. The pressure can also drop by 5% compared to the nominal value.

This is to avoid both the overinflation that the underinflation, since both can create several problems: the overinflation causes, for example, uneven tread wear and increased susceptibility to cutting; under-inflation Instead it also causes uneven wear and reduces the life of the tyre due to excessive heating.

The explanation of the cases regarding Boeing

Now that we have an overview, let’s get back to current events.

As we anticipated We don’t know what the exact causes were of the two accidents. So we don’t know for example if the maintenance was made correctly or not, or if there were other problems and therefore it would have happened even with a brand new tire. We don’t know but we will keep you updated as soon as the investigation is completed.

What I would like to highlight, however, is that every day in the world tens of thousands of flights take off, so the fact that there are accidents is completely normal, it can happen, especially if they are small like these. In short, the fact that in the space of two days two planes had problems with the wheels is a simple coincidence, and is well within the norm. Consider that it is such a small percentage that we do not have to worry and if we have to leave for vacation we can do so more than serenely.