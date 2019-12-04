Police Beat 12/04/2019

University of Illinois Springfield Police Department reported responding to the following incidents for the period of Nov. 19th to Nov. 22nd

Check on Welfare

11/19/2019 3:19 p.m.

Officer was dispatched to a report of a student not being seen all day. Before arrival, the initial caller called back and advised everything was fine.

Check on Welfare

11/21/2019 8:21 a.m.

Officer was dispatched after a call pertaining to concern for the safety of another student. The officer made contact and the subject had no intention of harming themselves.

Check on Welfare

11/22/2019 6:54 a.m.

Officer was dispatched after a call pertaining to concern for the safety of another student. The subject later contacted the UIS police department requesting a voluntary committal.

Totals from Nov. 24 to Nov 29:

Traffic Stops: 38

Citations: 3

Warnings: 35

Motorist Assists: 25

Burglary Alarm Responses: 1

Fire Alarm Responses: 5

Other Alarm Responses: 2

Parking Tickets: 15

Agency Assists:

Agencies Assisted – Springfield Police Department, Lincoln Land Police Department

Lockouts: 31