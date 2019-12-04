Police Beat 12/04/2019
*End of the semester finals are a stressful time for students. If you or anyone you know are having difficulties with that stress please contact a friend, family member, UIS counseling services, or campus police.
Advertisement
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
University of Illinois Springfield Police Department reported responding to the following incidents for the period of Nov. 19th to Nov. 22nd
Check on Welfare
11/19/2019 3:19 p.m.
Officer was dispatched to a report of a student not being seen all day. Before arrival, the initial caller called back and advised everything was fine.
Check on Welfare
11/21/2019 8:21 a.m.
Officer was dispatched after a call pertaining to concern for the safety of another student. The officer made contact and the subject had no intention of harming themselves.
Check on Welfare
11/22/2019 6:54 a.m.
Officer was dispatched after a call pertaining to concern for the safety of another student. The subject later contacted the UIS police department requesting a voluntary committal.
Totals from Nov. 24 to Nov 29:
Traffic Stops: 38
- Citations: 3
- Warnings: 35
Motorist Assists: 25
Burglary Alarm Responses: 1
Fire Alarm Responses: 5
Other Alarm Responses: 2
Parking Tickets: 15
Agency Assists:
- Agencies Assisted – Springfield Police Department, Lincoln Land Police Department
Lockouts: 31