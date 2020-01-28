Police Beat 01/29/2020

January 28, 2020

University of Illinois Springfield Police Department reported responding to the following incidents for the period of Jan. 20th to Jan. 21st

Medical

01/20/2020 12:30 p.m. at Student Union

Officer was dispatched to a call of an individual having a seizure. The individual was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Disorderly Conduct

01/21/2020 1:26 p.m. at Human Resources Building

Officers were dispatched to look for an individual who was conducting themselves in a disorderly fashion. The caller spoke with officers and decided they didn’t want to sign a formal complaint.

Disturbance

01/21/2020  3:32 p.m. at Human Resources Building

Officers were dispatched in response to an individual causing a disturbance. Officers made contact with the subject and no trespass order was served.

 

 