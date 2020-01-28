Police Beat 01/29/2020
University of Illinois Springfield Police Department reported responding to the following incidents for the period of Jan. 20th to Jan. 21st
Medical
01/20/2020 12:30 p.m. at Student Union
Officer was dispatched to a call of an individual having a seizure. The individual was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Disorderly Conduct
01/21/2020 1:26 p.m. at Human Resources Building
Officers were dispatched to look for an individual who was conducting themselves in a disorderly fashion. The caller spoke with officers and decided they didn’t want to sign a formal complaint.
Disturbance
01/21/2020 3:32 p.m. at Human Resources Building
Officers were dispatched in response to an individual causing a disturbance. Officers made contact with the subject and no trespass order was served.