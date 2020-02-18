Police Beat 02/05/2020
University of Illinois Springfield Police Department reported responding to the following incidents for the period of Feb. 15th to Feb. 17th
Disorderly Conduct
02/15/2020 4:00 p.m. at Student Union
Officer was dispatched to a report of a subject that refused to leave the Union. The subject was removed from the location.
DUI
02/16/2020 1:00 a.m. at I55/Hazel Dell
Officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle. After performing field sobriety tests the officer determined the driver to be intoxicated. The vehicle was towed and the driver was taken to Sangamon County Jail.
Suspicious Person
02/16/2020 4:31 p.m. at Pond
While on patrol an officer noticed two individuals at the UIS pond. The officer advised them to leave the area for their safety.
Domestic Disturbance
02/17/2020 at Clover Ct.
Officer took report of a domestic battery that occurred on 2/14.