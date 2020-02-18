Police Beat 02/05/2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

University of Illinois Springfield Police Department reported responding to the following incidents for the period of Feb. 15th to Feb. 17th

Disorderly Conduct

02/15/2020 4:00 p.m. at Student Union

Officer was dispatched to a report of a subject that refused to leave the Union. The subject was removed from the location.

DUI

02/16/2020 1:00 a.m. at I55/Hazel Dell

Officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle. After performing field sobriety tests the officer determined the driver to be intoxicated. The vehicle was towed and the driver was taken to Sangamon County Jail.

Suspicious Person



02/16/2020 4:31 p.m. at Pond

While on patrol an officer noticed two individuals at the UIS pond. The officer advised them to leave the area for their safety.

Domestic Disturbance

02/17/2020 at Clover Ct.

Officer took report of a domestic battery that occurred on 2/14.