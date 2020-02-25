Police Beat 02/26/2020

February 25, 2020

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






University of Illinois Springfield Police Department reported responding to the following incidents for the period of Feb. 17th to Feb. 24th

Domestic Disturbance

02/17/2020  3:42 p.m. at Clover Ct.

Officer took report of a domestic battery that occurred on 2/14.

911 Investigation

02/19/2020  5:42 p.m. at Brookens

Officers were dispatched to investigate an open 911 line. The caller confirmed the call was accidental.

Patrol Investigation

02/20/2020  3:32 p.m. at Student Union

Officer was dispatched to a report of a cell phone found in a food donation bin at the Student Union.

Patrol Investigation

02/20/2020  10:12 p.m. at Founders Residence Hall

Officer was dispatched to speak to a subject regarding a no contact order set in place.

DUI

02/21/2020  1:22 a.m. at Toronto Rd./ West Lake-Shore Dr.

While on patrol, an officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle. The officer made contact with the driver, and after performing a field sobriety test had determined the driver to be intoxicated. The vehicle was towed and the driver was remanded to the Sangamon County Jail.

Ambulance Only

02/22/2020  9:54 p.m. at Student Life Building

Officer was dispatched to a report of an individual having fallen and injured their arm.

Accidental Property Damage

02/24/2020  4:37 p.m. at West Lake-shore Dr.

Officer was dispatched to a report of a car accident involving a deer.