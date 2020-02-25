Police Beat 02/26/2020
University of Illinois Springfield Police Department reported responding to the following incidents for the period of Feb. 17th to Feb. 24th
Domestic Disturbance
02/17/2020 3:42 p.m. at Clover Ct.
Officer took report of a domestic battery that occurred on 2/14.
911 Investigation
02/19/2020 5:42 p.m. at Brookens
Officers were dispatched to investigate an open 911 line. The caller confirmed the call was accidental.
Patrol Investigation
02/20/2020 3:32 p.m. at Student Union
Officer was dispatched to a report of a cell phone found in a food donation bin at the Student Union.
Patrol Investigation
02/20/2020 10:12 p.m. at Founders Residence Hall
Officer was dispatched to speak to a subject regarding a no contact order set in place.
DUI
02/21/2020 1:22 a.m. at Toronto Rd./ West Lake-Shore Dr.
While on patrol, an officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle. The officer made contact with the driver, and after performing a field sobriety test had determined the driver to be intoxicated. The vehicle was towed and the driver was remanded to the Sangamon County Jail.
Ambulance Only
02/22/2020 9:54 p.m. at Student Life Building
Officer was dispatched to a report of an individual having fallen and injured their arm.
Accidental Property Damage
02/24/2020 4:37 p.m. at West Lake-shore Dr.
Officer was dispatched to a report of a car accident involving a deer.