Police Beat 09/27/2020

Police Beat 08/30/2020 University of Illinois Springfield Police Department reported responding to the following incidents for the period of Aug. 30 to Sept. 12, 2020. ...

Police Beat 02/26/2020 University of Illinois Springfield Police Department reported responding to the following incidents for the period of Feb. 17th to Feb. 24th Domestic...

Police Beat 02/05/2020 University of Illinois Springfield Police Department reported responding to the following incidents for the period of Feb. 15th to Feb. 17th Disorder...

Police Beat 02/05/2020 University of Illinois Springfield Police Department reported responding to the following incidents for the period of Jan. 29th to Feb. 2nd Medical...