Rainbow Eucalyptus is one of the most fascinating plants in the world: why does it have these colors?

Have you ever seen a tree with rainbow colors on the bark? And yet it exists, and it seems to be the fruit of brush strokes of a painter on a canvas! No tricks, simply nature continues to surprise with its thousand facets. TheEucalyptus degluptascientific name of theRainbow Eucalyptusis the only eucalyptus present in theNorthern Hemisphere of the planet, which is found mainly in the rainforests of the Philippines, Indonesia, New Guinea and Hawaii. In Italy It does not grow spontaneously and could only do so in very few areas, since it needs a lot of sun and humidity. It is certainly more than an attraction for the many tourists who want to admire its trunk from singular colors and bright, with shades ranging from blue, to green, to orange, to red. totally natural phenomenalinked to the physiology of the plant and to theinteraction of chlorophylls with oxygen present in the environment, making it unique in its kind.

Where is Rainbow Eucalyptus found and its characteristics

Rainbow Eucalyptus is part of the Eucalyptus family. Myrtaceaethe same as myrtle. It is native to the Philippinesand is distributed spontaneously in theBoreal Emisphereremaining the only species of eucalyptus to be present in the north of the globe (all other species of eucalyptus are instead native to Australia).

In addition to the Philippines, it can be admired especially in Guinea and Indonesia. However, it has also been cultivated in America, particularly in Hawaiiin San Diego and California, where it attracts numerous tourists every year.

Due to its beauty it is often implanted in some botanical gardensbut in countries where it is endemic it is used for the production of white paper and reforested immediately thanks to its very fast growth. The average specimens reach 30 meters, but there are, especially in America, many individuals that reach even 60-70 meters.

Why does the bark have those colors?

The process of formation of the colors on the trunk provides for theexposure of pigments to air present under the barkwhich is detach of course throughout the year to remove any parasites which could bring diseases to the tree. The layers of older bark, very very thin, are peeling off to expose the younger one.

So when the surface of the tree trunk begins to to crumble for the process of replacementexhibits parts rich in chlorophyll that appear of a bright green. These exposed green parts were able to carry out photosynthesis because, although covered by the old bark, the latter is so subtle which allows the parts below to capture light.

This chlorophyll, in contact with air and reacting with oxygen present in it (according to a process called oxidation) Yes degrades and exposes other pigments. Oxidation causes the color to show through blue and then theorange of the carotenoids (other vegetable pigments very rich in fats). Finally, everything turns towards the intense redcolor due to the presence of anthocyanins (water-soluble plant pigments), but above all of tannins (which normally serve to protect the plant from pathogens and fungi, but which have the characteristic of turning a deep red).

Furthermore, depending on the type of tannin exposed and its intensitythe bark is filled with shades of yellow, brown And Bordeaux. Being the process of cleavage of the bark is not homogeneous throughout the trunk, but therefore occurs at different times, the exposed colours are all visible at the same time, thus creating the“rainbow” effect. In addition, the color tournoverand above all their degree of vigor on the bark, are influenced by the different environmental conditions (humidity, solar radiation, ambient temperature).