Record confirmation for Metsola, 562 out of 720 deputies vote for her: never so many

There was a real plebiscite for Roberta Metsola at the European Parliament. The Maltese popular was reconfirmed as president of the Community Assembly with the record number of 562 votes, uniting around her name the vast majority of the 720 deputies, equal to 78% of the total. In total, 699 parliamentarians voted, the blank or invalid ballots were 76 and the votes for the only challenger, the Spanish Irene Montero representing The Left, were 61.

A figure that goes well beyond the sum of the votes of the majority of the Popular, Liberals and Socialists (401), and which means that in the secret ballot not only did a good part of the Greens (53) and the Conservatives ECR (78) support it, but perhaps also some deputies of the radical right of the Patriots of Europe and of the Sovereign Europe of Nations.

This is a record that beats the previous record held by the Polish, also popular, Jerzy Buzek. The latter in 2009 obtained 555 votes in a Chamber that at the time was even larger, being able to count also on the deputies of the United Kingdom, and was composed in total of 788 members.

Here’s how many votes the last six presidents of the European Parliament have received. Presidents serve for two and a half years, half of the 5-year legislature

January 2022:

Roberta Metsola (PPE) – 458 votes in favour (elected in the first round) 690 votes: 74 blank or invalid votes, 616 valid votes; Majority required: 309

July 2019:

David Maria Sassoli (S&D) – 345 votes in favour (second round) 704 votes: 37 blank or invalid votes, 667 valid votes; Majority required: 334

January 2017:

Antonio Tajani (PPE) – 351 votes in favour (fourth round) 713 votes: 80 blank or invalid votes, 633 valid votes; majority required: 318

July 2014:

Martin Schulz (S&D) – 409 votes (first round) 723 votes: 111 blank or invalid votes, 612 valid votes; majority required: 307

January 2012:

Martin Schulz (S&D) – 387 votes (first round) 715 votes cast: 26 blank or invalid ballots, 689 valid votes cast; majority required: 345

July 2009:

Jerzy Buzek (PPE) – 555 votes (first round) 713 votes: 69 blank or invalid votes, 644 valid votes; majority required: 323