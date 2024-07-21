Senna, the Netflix miniseries about the Formula 1 champion: the trailer and the official release date

Netflix has just revealed the official release date of “Senna”, the miniseries dedicated to the Formula 1 champion, Ayrton Senna. The young Brazilian actor and water polo player Gabriel Leone (Dom, Ferrari) plays the fastest driver of all time. The series is titled Seine and is composed of six episodes that will retrace the main stages of the life and career of the Brazilian hero. Netflix has just revealed the official trailer and the release date of the series that will be directed by Brazilian filmmaker Vicente Amorim and produced by Gullane in collaboration with Senna Brands and the pilot’s family. But let’s go into detail to find out more.

Senna: the plot

Over the course of six episodes, Seine will describe, for the first time, Ayrton’s journey through obstacles, ups and downs, joys and sorrows, exploring his personality and personal relationships. The starting point will be the beginning of the racing career of the three-time Formula 1 champion, when he moved to England to compete in Formula Ford, until the tragic accident in Imola, Italy, during the San Marino Grand Prix.

Senna: Who’s in the cast?

The thrilling story of one of the greatest sports heroes of all time also stars Alice Wegmann (Lilian Vasconcelos, Ayrton’s first wife), Camila Márdila (Vivianne Senna, his sister), Christian Malheiros (Maurinho, his friend), Gabriel Louchard (Galvão Bueno), Hugo Bonemer (Nelson Piquet), Julia Foti (Adriane Galisteu), Marco Ricca (“Maurão” Senna, his father) and Susana Ribeiro (Zaza Senna, his mother), as well as an international cast: Matt Mella (Alain Prost), Kaya Scodelario (a fictional journalist, Laura), Arnaud Viard (Jean-Marie Balestre), Patrick Kennedy (Ron Dennis), Joe Hurst (Keith Sutton), Johannes Heinrichs (Niki Lauda), Keisuke Hoashi (Osamu Goto), Leon Ockenden (James Hunt), Richard Clothier (Peter Warr), Steven Mackintosh (Frank Williams) and Tom Mannion (Sid Watkins), among others.

Senna: when is it coming out on Netflix?

Senna will be released on Netflix on November 29, 2024.

Senna: the official teaser trailer