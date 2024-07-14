Sharks Aren’t Blind: How Their Eyes Work and How They See

The sharks eyes They are among the most sophisticated of fish and from an anatomical point of view they even have some similarities with human eyes: for example, their pupils can dilate or contract depending on the brightness and perhaps they can even distinguish some color. As top predators in marine food chains, they must be able to spot their prey effectively even in semi-dark conditions. They move their eyes and head in a coordinated way while swimming, which gives them a stable and almost panoramic viewso that it can detect prey in almost any direction. The anatomical structure of the eye is in some ways comparable to that of terrestrial vertebrates rather than that of other fish. They change during the life of the animal, adapting to varying environmental conditions and present specializations based on the diversity of habitats that each species frequents. The most incredible thing is that the shark’s eye, despite being the subject of numerous studies since the early nineteenth century, still has some “dark sides” that need to be further investigated.

The somewhat protruding eyes are located laterally or dorsally on the head. cornea It features special fibres that prevent it from swelling in unfavourable environmental conditions and make it rather stable and highly protective for the eye. ciliary body located behind the iris and tasked with improving the quality of images is more similar to that of terrestrial vertebrates than to that of other fish. Sharks are also able to flap their eyelidsprobably to protect the cornea.

Thanks to the presence of the so-called tapetum lucidum – a layer of tissue with reflective properties located in the retina, which dogs and cats also have – are able to capture light and enhance vision even in semi-dark conditions. This structure, also typical of nocturnal birds, is the reason for the particular shine of the shark’s eyes.

THE visual pigments in the retina, sensitive to light, they ensure the ability to capture light in the ocean depths and probably allow the perception of some colors.

The eye of a whitetip shark.



Sharks have developed ocular adaptations to maximize visual contrast of objects against the dimly lit, blue-green background of the water column. Some species have eyelids fixed, others are equipped with a completely mobile third eyelid, called nictitating eyelidwhich has the function of keeping the eye clean, as also happens in reptiles, amphibians and birds.

Shark species that do not have this adaptation, such as the great white shark, can rotate their eyes completely backwards to protect them in the event of an impact. The shape of the pupils is among the most variable in the animal kingdom: from circular ones to those with a horizontal, vertical or oblique slit like reptiles. Some species have a fixed pupil, others with more degrees of opening based on the depth of the underwater habitat to which they have adapted. Even the size of the eyes differs between species that populate coastal environments with shallow waters and species typical of deeper and less illuminated environments. The latter have large eyes with a developed and non-mobile pupil capable of amplify even low levels of light uniformly diffused, characteristic of the mesopelagic zone.

It should not be forgotten that sharks are also equipped with the ability to perceive the Earth’s magnetic field and the magnetic fields produced by their prey thanks to special organelles that are independent of sight and located on their heads, called Lorenzini’s ampoules from the name of the discoverer.