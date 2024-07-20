Shouts in the Chamber Brandishing Jesus and a Garbage Bag, No Vax MP Expelled

Diana Sosoaca, leader of the Romanian far-right party SOS Romania, was forcibly ejected from the European Parliament during the debate on the vote of confidence in Ursula von der Leyen. The MEP known for her anti-vax positions interrupted the discussion by shouting and brandishing an image of the Holy Face of Jesus, a garbage bag and wearing a dog muzzle. Her shouts were directed against the European “dictatorship”, and came during the speech of the leader of the liberal Renew party, Valérie Hayer.

At the third interruption of the speech, Speaker Roberta Metsola lost patience and ordered her to be forcibly removed, amid applause from the deputies. But Sosoaca continued to shout and wave the garbage bag, until she was literally carried out. A former member of the upper house of the Romanian Parliament, she has gained notoriety in Romania for her anti-immigration and anti-vaccine positions, as well as for her forays such as the one to the European Parliament.

