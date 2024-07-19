‘Simbad’, by Fabrizio Paladini and Marco Steiner

The second volume of the editorial series that Cong dedicates to the works that Hugo Pratt did in the 60s for the Corriere dei piccoli has just been published; last year Ulisse was published, now it’s time for Simbadthe images are always by Pratt and the texts are by Fabrizio Paladini and Marco Steiner, already authors of the first volume of the series.

The older reader will remember an old film with Douglas Fairbanks, in this case the name formula used is Sinbad the Sailorboth the name and the etymology are still uncertain. What is certain is the presence of this legend within the Eastern collection of the 10th century entitled One Thousand and One Nightswhere a thousand means countless nights.

The authors, Paladini/Steiner, underline the novelty of their story, compared to the original of the 60s, which includes the voice of Shahrazad; the girl decides to tell a story every night to the Persian king Shahriyar, who after a betrayal of his wife decided to take revenge by killing all the subsequent brides at the end of the first night; Shahrazad’s stories always have the result of postponing the execution.

Everything about this is fantastic, from Pratt’s images to Patrizia Zanotti’s colors, to the authors’ texts, it is a fairy-tale and fabulous book, not only for the tradition to which it belongs, but for what it arouses in the reader.

We no longer read like we did when we were teenagers, between 12 and 20 years old, a period in which a reader discovers all the authors who will then accompany him. I no longer make discoveries but only have confirmations, if anything I deepen my knowledge of a text or an author.

The Simbad by Paladini/Steiner/Pratt has the merit of bringing the reader back to the virginal discovery of a book, it is the pure pleasure of reading, touching and observing the images.

And then that story of Shahrazad, that girl who tells and tells at night; immersed in this reading I remembered that Italy had its own Shahrazad, who really lived, in flesh and blood, she told it Giuseppe Pitre At the end of the nineteenth century.

Pitrè was a doctor, a writer and a scholar of Sicilian folklore, instead of getting paid for visits by patients he would have them tell him a story, he would put together more than three hundred. About forty of the fairy tales collected by Italo Calvino come from the collection of Giuseppe Pitrè, The Well of Wonders (Sicilian fairy tales, short stories and folk tales) of 1875, with its three hundred fairy tales is the largest collection of European folklore (even larger than the Grimm collection).

It is in this collection that we find the Italian Shahrazad, Agatuzza Messia, an illiterate commoner from Palermo with great talent in storytelling.

While driving his doctor’s carriage through the streets of Palermo, Pitrè never missed the opportunity to hear fairy tales from the inhabitants of the neighborhood. At the end of the story, he wrote down the story he had just heard in his notebook. Among these storytellers was also his old nurse, Agatuzza Messiahan elderly woman with an incredible talent for oral storytelling. It is to her that Pitrè often turns to for new versions and tales to include in his work:

«I say narrator and I should say narrator, because the people from whom I have sought and received so many traditions have almost all been women. The most talented among them is Agatuzza Messia from Palermo, who I consider a model storyteller (…) the more you listened to her, the more you wanted to listen to her (…) the Messiah does not know how to read, but the Messiah knows so many things that no one else knows, and she repeats them with such mastery of language that it is a pleasure to listen to her» (G. Pitrè, The Well of Wonders).

Most of Pitrè’s collected material comes from Palermo and in particular from the Borgo district, where he knows the people very well and knew who to go to, the various Agatuzzas, Rosas, Elisabettas (note that these narrators are all women).

These Palermitan Shahrazads take us back to the fairytale of the Sinbad, if History and Law are the prerogative of men (males) and are practiced during the day in the squares or in institutions, the fantastic story, the fairy tale, belongs to women, is nocturnal and is performed around a hearth, thus linking the story to seduction, at least this is what a thousand-year-old tradition has given us to which it belongs. One Thousand and One Nightsincluding travel to Simbad.

Also there Scheherazade of Paladini/Steiner, like Agatuzza, «the more you heard it, the more you wanted to hear it», and Simbad It’s a fantastic and fabulous book.

SIMBAD

Fabrizio Paladini and Marco Steiner

Cong – Hugo Pratt Art Properties

ISBN: 9788894779622

Pages 112 – €18.00