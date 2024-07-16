Six Movies and Two TV Series to Watch on Prime Video This Week

Another week full of events, for those looking for the latest news or expiring titles to watch on Prime Video. Among the new contents of the catalog we point out the film My Spy The Eternal City, the return of the Colombian series Betty La Fea but above all the debut of the highly anticipated Roman-Hollywood series Those About to Die.

And then of course the expiring titles, among which we have selected five films: Young Guns, Kill List, Around the World in 80 Days, The Big Score and A Dangerous Journey: the choice is yours and have a good week!

My Spy The Eternal City (Original film – genre action) – release date July 18

By popular demand, the dynamic duo of My Spyveteran CIA agent JJ ​​(Dave Bautista) and his 14-year-old stepdaughter and protégé Sophie (Chloe Coleman), reunite to save the world when a school choir trip to Italy is suddenly disrupted by a diabolical nuclear plot targeting the Vatican.

Those About To Die (Exclusive TV Series – Historical/Drama) – Release Date July 19

Bread and CircusesRome 79 BC: The center of the Roman Empire is the richest city in the world, and a great influx of slaves pours in from the growing empire as labor. The Roman populace, bored, restless, and increasingly violent, is kept in check by two things: free food and spectacular entertainment with chariot races and gladiatorial combat.

Those About To Die explore the world of these games, characterized by bloodlust, greed for money, power struggles and corruption. The games at the Circus Maximus are controlled by four corporations owned by the Patricians: the Blue, Red, White and Green factions, and, in Rome, having a share of these four factions is considered the most precious thing. The plebs’ taste for entertainment becomes increasingly cynical and bloodthirsty, and a new stadium designed specifically for gladiatorial combat becomes necessary: ​​the Colosseum. The size of the stadium, as well as the grandeur of the fights between gladiators and animals, is enormous, as is the crime associated with the thriving gambling ring. Underground, beneath the stands, thousands of people work and live, and among them are thousands who would die for the games.

Those About To Die Trailer, Cast, and Title Explanation

Betty la Fea – The story continues (Original Colombia TV series – comedy genre) – release date July 19

What comes after “happily ever after”? Two years after leaving Ecomoda, Betty is still married to Armando but on the verge of divorce, desperately trying to connect with her teenage daughter and wondering if she is happy with the path she has chosen. Roberto, Armando’s father and founder of Ecomoda, has passed away and his last wish is for Betty to return to the company. Betty will have to rebuild her relationship with her daughter, take control of Ecomoda as president and decide whether to reconcile with Armando, who is determined to win her affections back. Betty will reunite with the mischievous gossips of the “Cuartel de las Feas”, the vain and arrogant Hugo Lombardi and the seductive gold digger Patricia “La Peliteñida”, each of whom have gone through their own changes and struggles over these 20 years.

Betty La Fea: The Colombian soap opera from which Ugly Betty is based returns after 25 years

Young Guns (1989 film) – expiration date July 18

1878, New Mexico. John Tunstall recruits young gunslingers off the streets to work on his ranch, but also teaches them to read and educates them.

Kill List (2011 film) – due date July 21

After a job gone wrong, a hitman takes on a new job, with the promise of a big payday. But what starts out as an easy assignment soon turns into a journey into the heart of darkness.

Around the World in 80 Days (2005 film) – due date July 19

To win a bet, an eccentric British inventor, along with his Chinese waiter and an aspiring French artist, embarks on a journey full of adventure and danger around the world in exactly 80 days.

The Big Score (1998 film) – due date July 20

A hitman of great skill and courage, Mel Smiley (Wahlberg) is, outside of work, weak, submissive, exploited by untrustworthy friends, by his Jewish girlfriend and her parents, by an unfaithful black lover. He lets himself be convinced to kidnap the daughter of an oriental industrialist, but the enterprise turns out to be a disaster. Despite everything, he will get away with it. The first film in Hollywood by the talented director Kirk Wong

A Dangerous Voyage (2002 film) – due date July 20

When Vic (Kevin Bacon) leads four boys on a challenging trek into the Sierras, he is determined to teach his students courage, camaraderie and the art of survival. But his unforgiving, demanding routine pushes the boys to their physical and emotional limits, and they discover they are equally unprepared for the rigors of life in the wilderness.