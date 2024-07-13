Six Movies and Two TV Series to Watch on Prime Video This Weekend

If you’re looking for some suggestions on what to watch on Prime Video this weekend to distract yourself from the heat, here we are with our usual Friday appointment and our streaming recommendations picked from among new releases and expiring titles.

Starting with new content, in addition to the penultimate episode of The Boys 4, we would like to point out the animated TV series for adults Sausage Party: Cibopolis, the thriller Divorce in the Black and the fantasy horror Arcadian.

Moving on to the titles that are expiring, we have chosen for you the films Anonymous, An Almost Perfect Dinner, The Devil in Blue and The Witch. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Sausage Party: Cibopolis (Original Adult Animated Series – Comedy) – Release Date July 11

Based on the 2016 3D animated film Sausage Party – The Secret Life of a Sausagethe series Cibopolis (in original Foodtopia) follows hot dogs Frank and Barry, sandwich Brenda, and bagel Sammy as they try to rebuild their food company. The series will consist of eight episodes, while the voice cast will see the return of Seth Rogen, David Krumholtz, Michael Cera, Edward Norton, and Kristen Wiig with new additions Will Forte, Sam Richardson, and Natasha Rothwell.

Divorce in the Black (Original film – thriller genre) – release date July 11, 2024

Ava, a young banker, is devastated when her husband Dallas wants out of a marriage she is determined to fight for until fate intervenes, revealing Dallas’ actions that ruined their marriage, and that long ago sabotaged Ava’s destiny to be loved by her true soulmate.

Arcadian (Film Exclusive – Sci-Fi Genre) – Release Date July 12

In the near future, life on Earth has been decimated. Paul (Nicolas Cage) and his two teenage sons, Thomas (Jaeden Martell) and Joseph (Maxwell Jenkins), live half-lives: quiet by day and terrifying by night. When the sun goes down, ferocious creatures of the night awaken and devour any life in their path.

One day, when Thomas doesn’t return home before nightfall, Paul chooses to leave the safety of their fortified farmhouse to find him before the creatures arrive. Just as he manages to track the boy down, a nightmarish battle ensues and Paul is gravely injured. Now the twins must devise a desperate plan to survive the coming night and use everything their father has taught them to keep him alive.

The Boys Season 4 Episode 7 (USA Original TV Series) – Release Date July 11

Episode Title: The Insider – The Infiltrator

Penultimate episode of this penultimate season of The Boys. What will Butcher do with the poison he acquired? And will A-Train manage not to be discovered by Sage and Homelander?

Anonymous (2011 film) – expiration date July 15

Set amid the political and sentimental intrigues of Elizabethan England, Anonymous investigates a question that has puzzled scholars for centuries: was William Shakespeare really the author of the works attributed to him?

An Almost Perfect Dinner (1995 film) – expiration date July 16

Five friends from the radical left in the United States invite a truck driver to dinner. The man turns out to be a vicious and violent nationalist, and is killed in self-defense. The five then begin to invite and kill the worst reactionaries in the country.

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995 film) – expiration date July 15

It’s 1948 and Los Angeles is booming, but Easy Rawlins (Denzel Washington) has seen better days. He’s just been fired from his job and has a mortgage to pay, so he doesn’t think twice about accepting a job to find the mysterious Daphne Mone. He finds himself embroiled in a web of murder and blackmail between brutal cops and corrupt politicians.

The Witch (2016 film) – due date July 15

New England, 1630. William and Katherine lead a devout Christian life with their five children, in their house on the edge of a desolate land.