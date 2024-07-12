Socialists Want Greens in Von Der Leyen Majority, Meloni Ambiguous on Vote

A large majority that “fully and structurally involves the Greens”. This is the request made by the Socialists and Democrats group to Ursula von der Leyen in view of the vote of confidence for the encore of the President of the European Commission. The will emerges from the words of Brando Benifei, head of delegation of the Democratic Party in Brussels, during the briefing of the Italian MEPs in view of the first plenary session in Strasbourg from 16 to 18 July. During the meeting, the representatives of the delegations of the parliamentary groups remained quite vague regarding the vote on the majority led by German politics, scheduled for 18 July. The exceptions were the Popular Party (the group to which von der Leyen belongs) who assured her of their confidence and the League, which instead reiterated a firm “no” shared by the newly formed Patriots group.

Less categorical, however, is Nicola Procaccini, vice-president of the Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) for Brothers of Italy. Giorgia Meloni’s emissary in Europe continues with an ambiguous position, to leave the doors open both in terms of vice-presidency of the European Parliament (ECR aims at at least two positions), and to guarantee the necessary margins of negotiation to ensure Italy a weighty European Commissioner. We can instead speak of unanimous consensus by the Italian delegations of all sides around the name of Roberta Metsola (PPE), who aims to enjoy a broad consensus for her second term as President of the European Parliament.

The socialists’ request

Benifei, re-elected on June 9, said that the S&D group is carrying out a “confrontation with von der Leyen”, to whom he asked to “work with a large majority that fully and structurally involves the Greens”. With regard to the vote, the MEP specified that “the premises are good”, but that the socialists need greater clarity on some issues dear to the socialists: the protection of freedom of information, the European social agenda, the ecological and digital transition, the right to housing. On these aspects, he reiterated, “we have only had the beginning of a response”.

Von der Leyen, Costa and Kallas: Who will lead Europe for the next 5 years?

Finally, he hoped for a return of the “Ursula Commission” to a greater adherence to its first version, the pre-pandemic one and before the war in Ukraine, given that in the final part of the legislature, close to the elections, “von der Leyen began a damaging opening to positions more shifted to the right”. In this regard, Benifei underlined how there is a “competition of right-wing groups” within the new parliament, referring, although without naming it, to the newly formed “Europe of sovereign nations”, founded by the Germans of Afd. “In this chaos, Italy’s sovereignty and national interest must be strengthened”, underlined the PD deputy, citing some of the leitmotifs of the far right.

Greens in the balance

Ignazio Marino, who was recently elected to the European Parliament from the ranks of the Green Left Alliance, remained vague about the Greens’ vote in favor of von der Leyen’s majority. After a “yes” expressed on X last week by co-president Terry Reintke, the former mayor of Rome spoke of a “discussion still ongoing in the leadership group”. While the answers on the climate transition are “satisfactory”, the Greens are in doubt about how the presidential candidate intends to address the war in Ukraine as well as “that of the massacres in Israel and Gaza”, given that von der Leyen “so far has only spoken of community aid and not of a ceasefire”, Marino specified.

League and left towards no to von der Leyen

Pasquale Tridico, newly elected with the 5 Star Movement (The Left), said that left-wing MEPs are “oriented to vote negatively” on his program. A small glimmer of hope remains open, however, having highlighted how the majority led by the Populars and Socialists in the last legislature was “assessed positively” regarding the Green Deal and the Nextgeneration Eu measures. “Since the war in Ukraine, however, von der Leyen has stopped focusing on the ecological and social transition, carrying out a military transaction instead”, Tridico recalled.

The head of the Lega delegation, Paolo Borchia, spoke openly of a “very negative” vote, underlining that it was a rejection “not so much of the person as of the political project”. The Lega representative then underlined his surprise and dissent with respect to an “artificial majority”, in which the centre-right coexists with the “centre-left group”, despite the numerous right-wing MEPs, albeit distributed in different groups.

Brothers of Italy on standby

As anticipated, Giorgia Meloni’s position remains ambiguous. The head of the FdI delegation initially spoke of a “negative vote”. However, the door seemed ajar when Procaccini added: “We will meet her on Tuesday (July 16, ed.) and we will see”, underlining how within Ecr there will be freedom of vote among the various delegations based on different national interests. And Italy has a strong national interest. Obtaining that weighty Commissioner within the executive led by von der Leyen.

The Italian “possibles” to become EU commissioners: from Lollobrigida to Tajani (but everything revolves around Draghi)

The names that have emerged even before the European elections are the most varied, from Francesco Lollobrigida to Antonio Tajani, without forgetting Mario Draghi, the name good for all seasons, especially in cases of emergency. Procaccini limited himself to speaking of a “person worthy of the role” and “with experience in the community context”, regarding which he hopes “there will be no self-sabotage”. A not too implicit invitation to colleagues from all sides to vote united on this phantom profile of substance.