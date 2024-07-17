Split 2, release date and teaser trailer of the new season of the Apple TV+ series revealed

Severance is finally back. After a wait that has now lasted since early 2022, Apple TV+ has revealed the first images and the release date of the second season of Severance, the thriller series set in a workplace where employees undergo a surgical operation that separates their work memories from their personal ones. The critically acclaimed and Emmy-winning series directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller and created, written and executive produced by Dan Erickson, returns after several complications related to the making of this Severance 2. Let’s see the images and information of Severance 2.

What is Severance about?

In Split, Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries whose employees have undergone a split procedure, surgically separating their professional and personal memories. This bold experiment in work-life balance is called into question when Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that forces him to confront the true nature of his job… and himself. In Season 2, Mark and his friends discover the dire consequences of toying with the separation barrier, which will drag them further down a path of trouble and pain.

The cast of Scissione 2

Season two reunites the all-star cast, including Emmy nominee Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, Emmy winner John Turturro, Oscar winner Christopher Walken, and Oscar and Emmy winner Patricia Arquette, and welcomes new series regular Sarah Bock.

Split is executive produced by Ben Stiller, who also directs five episodes of the new season, alternating with directors Uta Bresiewitz, Sam Donovan and Jessica Lee Gagné. The series is written, created and executive produced by Dan Erickson. The second season is also produced by John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Sam Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz, Nicholas Weinstock. In addition to starring, Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette also serve as executive producers. Fifth Season is the studio.

Severance 2 teaser trailer

When is Scissione 2 coming out?

The second season, consisting of 10 episodes, will debut on Apple TV+ on January 17, 2025, with the first episode followed by new episodes every Friday through March 21.