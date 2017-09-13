Lindenwood, No. 9 Augustana prevails over UIS

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

ST. CHARLES, MO – The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) women’s volleyball team fell to Lindenwood University and Augustana University to wrap up the Lindenwood Challenge on Saturday.

Lindenwood (6-2) earned the sweep in the three close sets with UIS (5-3) to start the day. Augustana (8-1) and UIS went back and forth throughout the match, but the Vikings claimed a four-set victory.

The Vikings are ranked No. 9 in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) NCAA Division II poll.

GAME ONE: ILLINOIS SPRINGFIELD 0, LINDENWOOD 3

Lindenwood took a hard-fought sweep over UIS in the opening contest with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-22 decision. The Prairie Stars held a 39-to-37 kills edge over the Lions in the match.

During the first set, Lindenwood opened with a 6-5 lead before scoring five points in a row. After the two teams traded the next 10 points, UIS cut Lindenwood’s lead to 18-17. The Lions outscored the Prairie Stars 7-2 for the remainder of the set.

UIS beat Lindenwood in kills by an 11-to-8 margin, but the Lions capitalized on 15 attack errors from UIS.

Lindenwood powered to a 19 kills-3 error performance, while finishing with a .444 attack percentage in the second set. The Lions trailed the Prairie Stars 6-3 before rattling off an 11-4 run. UIS scored the next four points to even the score at 14-all and eventually took a 19-18 lead. Lindenwood closed out the set by scoring seven of the final eight points.

UIS closed out the third set with a .286 hitting percentage while Lindenwood finished with a .250 attack percentage. Lindenwood jumped out to a 9-4 lead to start the set. The Prairie Stars chipped away at the lead and went up 15-14. Lindenwood scored the next five points, but UIS again cut away at the lead until the set was tied at 22-all. The Lions scored the next three points to complete the sweep.

Alyssa Hasler led the Prairie Stars with nine kills. Erin Ripple and Jailyn Borum contributed six kills each. Lexi Hall and Tif any Wentworth dished out 14 assists apiece. Borum collected 14 digs while Ally Vicsik scattered 12 digs. Hall delivered three service aces while Vicsik provided two aces. Hasler added two total blocks and an ace.

GAME TWO: ILLINOIS SPRINGFIELD 1, AUGUSTANA 3

Augustana edged UIS in a 25-19, 20-25, 29-27, 25-23 decision. The Prairie Stars once again came away with the greater kill total, topping the Vikings by a 62-to-56 margin. Both teams displayed similar hitting percentages as Augustana sported a .229 attack percentage while UIS finished with a .226 hitting percentage.

Augustana began the first set on a 5-0 run. After the Prairie Stars cut the lead to 6-4, the Vikings pulled away and captured the first set. Augustana put together a .423 hitting percentage for the set behind 14 kills and three errors.

The Vikings and the Prairie Stars went back and forth for most of the second set. No team led by more than two points during the first 14 points of the set. UIS scored three points in a row to take a 10-6 lead, but the Vikings scored three points of their own to make it a one-point difference. The two teams remained separated by less than two points up until Augustana captured a 20-19 advantage. UIS responded with six consecutive points to close out the set. The Prairie Stars rolled to a .525 hitting percentage during the second set while tallying 22 kills and just one error.

During the third set, UIS and Augustana held a 16-16 tie. The Prairie Stars scored five points in a row to go ahead 21-16 and they later took a 23-19 lead. Augustana scored six of the next seven points to earn a 25-24 advantage. Both teams traded the next six points, but the Vikings eventually sealed a 29-27 victory.

The fourth set was highly competitive as both teams never led the set by more than two points. Augustana still was able to edge UIS and secure the match.

Borum and Taylor Bauer led the Prairie Stars with 14 kills apiece. Ripple recorded 10 kills and a .333 hitting percentage. Hasler finished with nine kills while Brianna Bush put together eight kills and a .316 attack percentage. Wentworth and Hall provided 30 assists and 21 assists, respectively.

Borum collected 16 digs, Vicsik scattered 14 digs while Bauer and Wentworth tallied 10 digs each. Hasler smashed seven block assists and Bush produced five block assists.

The Prairie Stars also received two block assists from Borum, Ripple and Alli Splitt. Borum and Wentworth registered aces.

PRAIRIE STAR NOTES: Among UIS Division II career leaders, Wentworth now ranks third in assists (1,090) and 10th in aces (31). Splitt moved to seventh in total blocks (102).

The Prairie Stars begin Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) play against No. 3 Lewis University (7-1) on Thursday in a 7:30 p.m. home matchup. UIS also clashes with Quincy University on Saturday at 3 p.m. in a home conference pairing.