Filed under Campus News, Fall 2018, Sports

UIS Basketball Teams Begin Toy Drive For St. John’s Children’s Hospital

By uisprairiestars.com|December 5, 2018

The University of Illinois Springfield basketball teams will begin their annual toys and gifts collection for St. John’s Children’s Hospital today.

UIS will be collecting the toys and gifts at three upcoming home basketball games, and it will also accept gifts that are dropped off by the UIS Athletics Department during regular business hours. The two teams will then deliver the gifts to St. John’s Children’s Hospital on December 18.

The basketball games in which gifts will be accepted are:

Dec. 8- Women’s Basketball vs. Lincoln Christian, 1 p.m.

Dec. 15- Men’s Basketball vs. Purdue Northwest, 7 p.m.

Dec. 17- Women’s Basketball vs. Robert Morris-Springfield, 6 p.m.

UIS Basketball Teams Begin Toy Drive For St. John’s Children’s Hospital