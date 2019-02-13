Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Sports

Softball Ends Charger Chillout With Third Straight Victory

February 13, 2019

The University of Illinois Springfield softball team ended the Charger Chillout on Sunday morning with a 4-2 victory over Mississippi College. The Prairie Stars went 3-2 at their first tournament of the season.

UIS grabbed the lead just four batters into the game. Lakyn Wagoner had a two-out triple, and scored on a single by Carolyn Franke. The Prairie Stars added three more runs before the fourth inning was over, including a two-run single by Hunter Niebrugge and a RBI single by Kendra Peifer.

Mississippi College came into the game averaging nearly seven runs a game at the Charger Chillout, including nine runs the previous day in a win over the No. 1 team in NCAA Division II. Jaycee Craver kept the Lady Choctaws scoreless, until a pair of doubles gave them a run in the sixth inning. In the seventh, Mississippi College scored once, but Addison Bryant came into the game and got the save with a fly out to center for the final out.

Craver won her second game of the season, allowing six hits, two runs, and four walks, and striking out five. Wagoner had three hits and scored twice, and Niebrugge and Bree Derhake each had a pair of hits. Other runs were scored by Morgan Edwards and Alexa Brown.

UIS will be in action again next weekend at the Music City Invitational in Hendersonville, Tenn.

