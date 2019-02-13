Vince Walker and Logan Gonce Hit Milestones In Loss At William Jewell

The University of Illinois Springfield men’s basketball team lost an offensive shootout at William Jewell on Saturday afternoon. The Prairie Stars fell to the Cardinals in Liberty, Mo. by a 110-90 score.

William Jewell came out on fire, shooting 69.6 percent from the field in the first half, including making eight-of-12 three-pointers. UIS couldn’t keep up and trailed 52-42 at halftime. In the second half, the Cardinals’ lead remained around 10 until the final two minutes, when William Jewell scored 10 straight while UIS put them at the free throw line in a final attempt for a comeback.

The two teams combined for 28 three-pointers in the game, with both teams making 14. William Jewell finished the game shooting 62.3 percent from the field, compared to 40.5 percent for the Prairie Stars. The Cardinals also went to the free-throw line 14 more times, and made 14 more shots.

UIS won the rebounding battle by a 39-30 margin, including the Prairie Stars having 19 offensive rebounds.

Daniel Soetan led the Prairie Stars with 15 points and 10 rebounds. He was five-of-nine from the field and made all four free throws he attempted. Vince Walker was the leading scorer with 23 points, including tying a career-high with seven three-pointers. He went over the 200 three-pointer career mark with his third made three-pointer.

Gilwan Nelson and Aundrae Williams each had 13 points. Logan Gonce, who appeared in his 100th career game, had a team-high three assists, and Walker also had a team-high three steals.

UIS is now 13-10 overall on the season, and 6-7 in GLVC play. The Prairie Stars will be in action again at GLVC leader Bellarmine on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.