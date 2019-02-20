Peyton Allen Hits 30-Point Mark Against Southern Indiana
Advertisement
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
On Saturday afternoon in Evansville, Ind., Peyton Allen became just the second UIS player to score 30 or more points in a game during the program’s NCAA era. That effort wasn’t enough though as the Prairie Stars fell to Southern Indiana by a score of 100-72.
Allen and Vince Walker combined for 52 of the team’s points. Allen made 11-of-19 from the field, including six-of-10 from three-point range, and added two free throws. His 30 points were the most by a UIS player since 2009. Allen’s big afternoon also included tying for the team-high with six rebounds, and recording a team-high three steals. Walker scored 23 points in 22 minutes. His line included making all five field goals inside the three-point arc.
The rest of the UIS lineup shot just 27.6 percent from the field, including two-of-11 from three-point range. As a team, the Prairie Stars finished shooting 41.9 percent from the field for the game. Southern Indiana, meanwhile, shot 57.7 percent from the field, including making 13-of-18 three-pointers. The Screaming Eagles were also sent to the free-throw line 29 times, and they converted 27 into points.
UIS committed five fewer turnovers and had two more steals, which led to a 31-13 advantage in points off turnovers. Southern Indiana had a big edge on the boards, outrebounding the Prairie Stars by a 40-22 margin. The Screaming Eagles had an 18-1 lead in second-chance points.
UIS is now 13-12 on the season and 6-9 in GLVC play. The Prairie Stars will be off until next Saturday when they face McKendree at 3 p.m. in Lebanon, Ill.