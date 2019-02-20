Peyton Allen Hits 30-Point Mark Against Southern Indiana

On Saturday afternoon in Evansville, Ind., Peyton Allen became just the second UIS player to score 30 or more points in a game during the program’s NCAA era. That effort wasn’t enough though as the Prairie Stars fell to Southern Indiana by a score of 100-72.



Allen and Vince Walker combined for 52 of the team’s points. Allen made 11-of-19 from the field, including six-of-10 from three-point range, and added two free throws. His 30 points were the most by a UIS player since 2009. Allen’s big afternoon also included tying for the team-high with six rebounds, and recording a team-high three steals. Walker scored 23 points in 22 minutes. His line included making all five field goals inside the three-point arc.



The rest of the UIS lineup shot just 27.6 percent from the field, including two-of-11 from three-point range. As a team, the Prairie Stars finished shooting 41.9 percent from the field for the game. Southern Indiana, meanwhile, shot 57.7 percent from the field, including making 13-of-18 three-pointers. The Screaming Eagles were also sent to the free-throw line 29 times, and they converted 27 into points.



UIS committed five fewer turnovers and had two more steals, which led to a 31-13 advantage in points off turnovers. Southern Indiana had a big edge on the boards, outrebounding the Prairie Stars by a 40-22 margin. The Screaming Eagles had an 18-1 lead in second-chance points.



UIS is now 13-12 on the season and 6-9 in GLVC play. The Prairie Stars will be off until next Saturday when they face McKendree at 3 p.m. in Lebanon, Ill.