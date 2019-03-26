Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Filed under Sports, Spring 2019

Softball Drops Both Ends Of Doubleheader At Southern Indiana

By uisprairiestars.com|March 26, 2019

Clayton Stalter

Clayton Stalter

Clayton Stalter

The University of Illinois Springfield softball team dropped both ends of its Sunday GLVC doubleheader against Southern Indiana. The Prairie Stars fell by scores of 7-0 and 5-2.

In the first game, the Screaming Eagles scored all seven runs in the first two innings, and UIS did not record its first hit until the sixth inning. Natalie Cokel broke up the no-hit bid in the sixth with a one-out double, but the Prairie Stars stranded two runners in both of the final two innings.

UIS got its offense going early in the second game, scoring one run in both of the first two innings. Haley Inman had a two-out single in the first to score Bree Derhake, and Calla Wickenhauser scored after hitting a double in the second.

The Prairie Stars held on to their 2-0 lead until the bottom of the fourth when the Screaming Eagles scored four times. They added one more run in the fifth for the final margin of victory.

Wickenhauser had three hits and Inman had two hits in the game. Cokel added a hit and reached base one other time on a walk. Payton Long allowed just two earned runs in her pitching outing, and Jaycee Craver and Addison Bryant did not allow a run in relief in the second game.

UIS falls to 13-13 on the season and 2-2 in GLVC play. The Prairie Stars are in action again next Saturday at home against McKendree.

