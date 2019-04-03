Bree Derhake Hits Walk-Off Homer To Help UIS Sweep Maryville

The bat of Bree Derhake and the arm of Jaycee Craver helped the University of Illinois Springfield softball team earn a doubleheader sweep over Maryville on Sunday afternoon in Springfield, Ill.

In the opening game, Derhake hit a walk-off homer in extra innings for a 7-6 victory over the Saints.

UIS led 6-3 but a three-run sixth inning by Maryville helped extend the game into an extra frame. In the eighth, the Saints had two runners on with one out when Craver entered the game. She struck out two straight batters to end the threat. In the bottom half of the inning, Derhake led off the inning with a hit over the center field fence to end the game.

Derhake finished the game with two hits and she score dtwice. Haley Inman had three hits, one run and one RBI. Morgan Edwards scored twice, had two hits, and a home run. Natalie Cokel drove in two in the contest. Payton Long pitched 7 1/3 innings and allowed 12 hits and five earned runs.

Craver started the second game and won her second game of the day after pitching a seven-inning shutout. She allowed just five hits and no walks, and struck out six. Her only major threat came in the sixth when Maryville opened the inning with two straight singles. A fielder’s choice and two straight strikeouts kept the shutout intact.

UIS’s offense scored its five runs in the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, the Prairie Stars scored a pair of unearned runs, including the first run of the game on a RBI single by Ali Bortmess. In the sixth, Calla Wickenhauser capped a three-run inning with a two-run homer.

Wickenhauser finished with two hits, two runs, and two RBI. Edwards and Bortmess each had a RBI and run, and Derhake had the other run.

UIS improves to 17-13 overall and 6-2 in GLVC play. The Prairie Stars are in action on Monday with a doubleheader against Missouri-St. Louis.