Softball’s Offense Gets Hot In Game Two For Split Against Missouri-St. Louis

The University of Illinois Springfield softball team lost its opener to Missouri-St. Louis on Monday afternoon in Springfield, Ill., but bounced back to split the GLVC doubleheader. The Prairie Stars fell 3-0 in the first game, and won the second game by a 9-1 score.

The opener was a pitchers’ duel with just seven hits combined between the two teams. The big hit was a RBI double by the Tritons in the first inning that gave Missouri-St. Louis an early lead. It stayed that way until a two-run single in the seventh by Missouri-St. Louis. Both of its RBI hits came with two outs.

UIS had several chances to break through, but it was just one-for-five with a runner on second base. Bree Derhake had a double in the contest, and Morgan Edwards and Madi Torry had the other two hits. Jaycee Craver threw a complete game and allowed just four hits and three runs. She struck out six batters.In the second game, UIS’s offense got hot with eight runs in the first two innings. That string was capped off by a grand slam by Calla Wickenhauser. UIS added one more run in the fourth inning and won by the run-rule.

Payton Long earned the win after allowing just three hits and one run in five innings. She struck out 10 batters in the game. Offensively, Derhake had three hits, all of them doubles. She scored three times and had a RBI. Edwards drove in a pair, and Wickenhauser scored twice, collected two hits, and had four RBI.

UIS is now 18-14 on the season and 7-3 in GLVC play. The Prairie Stars are home again next weekend with doubleheaders against Missouri S&T and Drury.