The Journal

Filed under Sports, Spring 2019

Track and Field Wins Four Events at Big Blue Alumni

By uisprairiestars.com|April 10, 2019

The University of Illinois Springfield track and field teams won four individual events on Saturday at the Big Blue Alumni Invitational in Decatur, Ill.
 
The women’s team scored 79 points and finished third in the meet. The men’s team collected 80 points and came in fourth overall.
 
Kenton Wilson won the men’s 3,000m steeplechase, finishing in a time of 9:46.83. Blake Carlino won the men’s 400m, finishing in a time of 50.47. On the women’s side, Taryn Christy won the 1500m race in a time of 4:49.26. Ashley Miller took first in the 100m hurdles with a time of 16 seconds flat.
 
In the men’s 1500m, UIS took the No. 3 through 6 spots, with the quartet of Jake SchwartzTyler PasleyPreston Henze, and Tyler HiseroteBlake Jones and Brendan Kroeger were in the top-four in the 800m. Kaj Days had a bronze finish in the high jump.
 
Other women’s highlights included Gloria Esarco who was the runner-up in the women’s 800m, and Libby Price coming in fifth in that race. In the 1,500m, Esarco was also second to Christy, and Savannah Brannan and Lexi Throne had top-five showings. Miller finished third in the 100m dash, Hannah Smith was second in the triple jump, and Claire Eaton was fifth in the javelin.
 
UIS will be in action again next Friday and Saturday at the Benedictine Relays.

Track and Field Wins Four Events at Big Blue Alumni