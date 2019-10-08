Men’s Soccer Scores Season-High Five Goals In Win Over Quincy

The University of Illinois Springfield men’s soccer team scored three straight goals in the first half to lead it to a 5-2 win over Quincy on Friday night in Kiwanis Stadium.

Quincy scored first just 28 seconds into the contest. UIS dominated the rest of the half though with scores from Drew Keller, Mario Falsone, and Quentin Reese.

The Hawks got within one early in the second half, and the game remained close until the final six minutes. UIS then put the game away when Reese scored his second goal, and then Adrian Ortega added a goal just 1:13 later.

Ortega, Emmanuel Nhonga, and Lorenzo Bacchetta all had assists in the game. Pijus Petkevicius made six saves in goal and earned the win.

UIS improves to 4-4-1 on the year, and 2-3-1 in GLVC play. The Prairie Stars will be in action again on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. against Truman State.