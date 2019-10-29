Men’s Soccer Caps 2-0-0 Weekend With Win At Rockhurst

The University of Illinois Springfield men’s soccer team went 2-0-0 over the weekend on the road, capped off on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. by a 2-1 victory over Rockhurst.

UIS struck early in the game when Javier Milla scored a long-distance goal off a free kick in the 7th minute. The lead grew to 2-0 in the 19th minute when Daniel Kemp scored off a cross from Thiago Fernandes. Mario Falsone also assisted on that goal.

The score remained 2-0 until late in the game when Rockhurst scored from far out in the 78th minute. The Prairie Stars defense tightened, allowing just one shot the rest of the way, which Pijus Petkevicius was able to save.

Petkevicius finished the match with two saves, and the UIS defense allowed just seven total shots. UIS took 14 shots, including two each by Rory Carlson, Falsone, and Milla.

UIS improves to 7-7-2 on the season, and 5-6-2 in GLVC play. The Prairie Stars return home next Friday for a 5 p.m. match against Southwest Baptist.