Women’s Soccer Contains Rockhurst For 45 Minutes, Before Hawks Score Three Times In Final Half

The University of Illinois Springfield women’s soccer team held one of the top GLVC offensive squads in check for 45 minutes, but Rockhurst scored three times in the second half for a 3-0 victory over the Prairie Stars on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo.

UIS’s defense allowed just two shots on goal and six total shots in the first half of the contest, and both teams were scoreless at halftime. In the second half, Rockhurst was able to generate more opportunities, taking 11 total shots and seven shots on goal. The Hawks scored just 38 seconds into the half, and then added insurance goals in the 71st and 86th minutes. Amanda Meyer led UIS with three total shots in the game. Hailey Collins stopped six of the nine shots on goal that she faced.

UIS falls to 7-10-0 on the season, and 6-8-0 in conference play. The Prairie Stars will be home next Friday for a 7:30 p.m. game against Southwest Baptist.