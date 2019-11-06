UIS Basketball Teams Host Prairie Stars Tipoff Classic, Presented by Razzo’s, This Friday and Saturday

The University of Illinois Springfield basketball teams both open up their 2019-20 seasons this Friday and Saturday at TRAC when the squads host the Prairie Stars Tipoff Classic, Presented by Razzo’s Family Pizzeria.

The women’s side of the event will also feature McKendree, Purdue Northwest, and Tiffin. UIS faces Tiffin on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m., followed by a Saturday contest at 5:30 p.m. against Purdue Northwest. The other games are McKendree versus Purdue Northwest on Friday at noon, and McKendree against Tiffin on Saturday at noon.

The same four teams met in a tournament to open up the season last season, and all four teams went 1-1. UIS defeated Tiffin by a 77-65 score, and fell to Purdue Northwest by a 71-70 margin. McKendree lost to Tiffin by a 76-74 margin, and it defeated Purdue Northwest in overtime by a 75-69 score.

UIS finished the 2018-19 season with an 8-18 overall record, McKendree was 13-15, Purdue Northwest was 3-23, and Tiffin finished the year with an 11-17 mark.

The men’s side of the Prairie Stars Tipoff Classic also includes Lindenwood, Ohio Valley, and Parkside. On Friday, Lindenwood takes on Parkside at 5:30 p.m., and UIS has its home opener against Ohio Valley at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Lindenwood and Ohio Valley meet at 2 p.m., and UIS and Parkside square off at 7:30 p.m.

UIS hosted the Prairie Stars Tipoff Classic last year, and went 1-1. The Prairie Stars defeated Malone by an 81-70 margin, and lost to Hillsdale by a 73-62 score.

The UIS men’s hoop team finished last year with a 14-14 record, Lindenwood was 16- 16, Ohio Valley had a 9-17 record, and Parkside finished with a 16-12 mark.