Women’s Basketball Outscores NCAA Division I Bradley In Second Half

The University of Illinois Springfield women’s basketball team opened up the season with an exhibition game on Sunday against NCAA Division I Bradley in Peoria, Ill. The Prairie Stars outscored Bradley in the second half, but fell 74-62.

UIS started slow from the field, as Bradley led 18-9 after one quarter and 41-24 at halftime. In the second half, defense helped the Prairie Stars inch back into the game. UIS held Bradley to just 33 points in the final half, and it held Bradley to just 35.1% shooting from the field in that half.

UIS was led by freshman Malea Jackson who had 16 points. Jasmine Sangster had 13, and Grace Weber had 11 points, all in the second half. Katelyn Rosner had 10 rebounds, and Lauren Ladowski led the team with three assists and three steals.

UIS opens up its regular season next Friday at TRAC when it hosts the Prairie Stars Tipoff Classic.