Women’s Soccer Ends Season With Overtime Loss

The University of Illinois Springfield women’s soccer team saw a disappointing end to its 2019 season on Sunday afternoon at Kiwanis Stadium with a 3-2 overtime loss against Drury. The Prairie Stars finished 1/2 game out of returning to the GLVC Tournament.

The Prairie Stars dominated action throughout the game, having a 55%-45% edge in possession time, and a 25-10 lead in shots. They took advantage of that with two goals in the first 30 minutes. Meghan Vlcek scored the opener, and Meghan Delaney had the second goal. Both scores were assisted by Maggie Juhlin, who became the first UIS player to end the regular season as the GLVC leader in both points and goals.

UIS had all of the momentum until the 59th minute when Drury scored its first goal, and then the Panthers tied the game with under 10 minutes left. In overtime, a long shot attempt by Drury in the 97th minute hit off the crossbar, and then bounced into the goal off a UIS player.

UIS finishes the year with an 8-10-0 record, and a 7-8-0 conference mark. The eight victories are the second-most in program history, one shy of the record.